Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Words can breed antisemitism and hate, Denver council recognizesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and gunsSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the yearSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
WVNews
AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. It is the first step in a process that is expected to...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
After his third unsportsmanlike penalty this season, Seattle’s hulking receiver says officials don’t like how physical he is.
WVNews
Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday. The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders says many critics of Jackson State move were hurt
Deion Sanders talked to Shannon Sharpe about the backlash he received, and a conversation with Ashley Robinson. The post Deion Sanders says many critics of Jackson State move were hurt appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Reggie Bush rips outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert over Heisman Trophy issue
Reggie Bush put NCAA outgoing President Mark Emmert on blast as he continues his feud with the organization to get back his Heisman Trophy from 2005.
WVNews
Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday's game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite...
WVNews
Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
Comments / 0