ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

HS wrestling: Farrell claims both ends of a tri-meet for the second straight day

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS Cheerleading: NDA gives the hometown crowd something to cheer about

After two months of being on the road, Notre Dame Academy’s varsity cheer team was ready to come home. The team, which has competed in various competitions in New Jersey, including a UCA competition in which it earned its bid to compete in Nationals in Walt Disney World in February, finally got its chance to strut its stuff in Staten Island in the CHSAA Archdiocesan Regionals competition. The event, which was held in the College of Staten Island, played host to ten teams vying for a win in three different divisions: Small, Medium, and Large Varsity.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Rangers vs. Penguins predictions, puck line and odds: Tuesday, 12/20

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in what is one of the best matchups we could have in the NHL right now. These are two Metropolitan Division rivals, who are within one point of each other. They’re also both within one win of catching the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes in the division.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Catholic schools superintendent Michael Deegan to retire in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Deegan, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, has announced he will retire in 2023. Deegan, who has served as superintendent for nearly five years, will retire effective Aug. 31, 2023. He has more than 50 years of service in the Catholic school system as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent and superintendent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Warriors vs. Knicks predictions & $150 DraftKings promo code for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the defending-champion Golden State Warriors tonight, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer is the best way to take advantage of the game. You can sign up here and claim a chance at $150 in free bets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Mets reliever signs with NL contender

Say goodbye to Seth Lugo. The former New York Mets pitcher is heading to the West Coast. Lugo signed a two-year deal “just north” of $15 million with the San Diego Padres on Monday, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Staten Island Advance

MLB insider links Mets to All-Star reliever

Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. SNY reports the New York Mets general manager could be ready to wheel and deal. With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY’s Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy