HS wrestling: Farrell claims both ends of a tri-meet for the second straight day

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO