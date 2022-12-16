HS wrestling: Farrell claims both ends of a tri-meet for the second straight day

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Alex Rodriguez drains eight treys as Port Richmond downs ND, 85-71; Curtis, CSIM also win
Junior Alex Rodriguez finished with a career-high 24 points, including eight shots from behind the arc, to lead Port Richmond to an 85-71 PSAL victory over host New Dorp on Monday. Rodriguez, who finished with a career high in points in consecutive games (he had 23 in a win over...
HS boys’ hoops: Sea junior plays hero as buzzer-beating trey sinks Monsignor McClancy, 49-46 (video)
Justin Kane got the chance to play hero. And, boy, did he ever take advantage of it.
Big shots and blocks highlight CYO basketball at Holy Family Monday night | Download print-quality images for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Holy Family to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
HS Cheerleading: NDA gives the hometown crowd something to cheer about
After two months of being on the road, Notre Dame Academy’s varsity cheer team was ready to come home. The team, which has competed in various competitions in New Jersey, including a UCA competition in which it earned its bid to compete in Nationals in Walt Disney World in February, finally got its chance to strut its stuff in Staten Island in the CHSAA Archdiocesan Regionals competition. The event, which was held in the College of Staten Island, played host to ten teams vying for a win in three different divisions: Small, Medium, and Large Varsity.
Rangers vs. Penguins predictions, puck line and odds: Tuesday, 12/20
The New York Rangers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in what is one of the best matchups we could have in the NHL right now. These are two Metropolitan Division rivals, who are within one point of each other. They're also both within one win of catching the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes in the division.
NYC Catholic schools superintendent Michael Deegan to retire in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Deegan, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, has announced he will retire in 2023. Deegan, who has served as superintendent for nearly five years, will retire effective Aug. 31, 2023. He has more than 50 years of service in the Catholic school system as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent and superintendent.
Warriors vs. Knicks predictions & $150 DraftKings promo code for Tuesday
The New York Knicks host the defending-champion Golden State Warriors tonight.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK -- Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Mets reliever signs with NL contender
Say goodbye to Seth Lugo. The former New York Mets pitcher is heading to the West Coast. Lugo signed a two-year deal “just north” of $15 million with the San Diego Padres on Monday, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Staten Island Academy names Eileen Corigliano as next head of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Eileen F. Corigliano has been named head of Staten Island Academy, effective July 1, 2023. The board of trustees at the private pre-K-12 school in Todt Hill recently announced the appointment to members of the community, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Head of School Search Committee.
Staten Island high school seniors participate in nationwide College March | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 2,200 seniors from high schools across the United States, including Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School in New Springville, participated in the 12th annual College March earlier this month.
Native Staten Islander, 15, was fatally shot walking home from school. Now, his mom is on a quest for a mural in his memory.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Staten Islander Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was only 15 years old when he was fatally shot steps from his home in Philadelphia and his mother is on a mission to have a mural created in her son’s honor on our borough. Robles-Corona, whose...
MLB insider links Mets to All-Star reliever
Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. SNY reports the New York Mets general manager could be ready to wheel and deal. With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY’s Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. Think you know football? Play the SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: SILive.com Pro Picks Challenge. *****. You can see the picture here, which is a...
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Peek in old South Shore supermarket, vacant fitness club with still-full pool
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Sometimes it’s those ordinary places, the spots we go to every day, that we miss the most when they’re gone. Like the local supermarket where we used to shop. Or the fitness club where we worked out and maybe made a friend or two.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”
Travis Avenue blocked early in the Tuesday morning rush hour due to crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on Travis Avenue during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash was on Travis between Richmond Avenue and Victory Boulevard and a portion of the roadway was blocked off during the emergency response. Large patches of ice were visible on...
Local entrepreneur honored for his dedication to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sam Angiuli has been surrounded by entrepreneurship his entire life. Angiuli was born into a family of small business owners. His paternal grandfather, after whom he was named, emigrated from Italy and successfully started a well-known car dealership on Staten Island.
Mets should have real concerns about Kodai Senga, MLB insider says
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been diligent about adding starting pitching this offseason. He’s been busy, signing Justin Verlander (two years, $86.67 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million) to upgrade the starting rotation. ****. PLAY THIS FREE NFL...
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
