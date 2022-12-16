Read full article on original website
These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022
For Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett, the 2022 bear market was one big Black Friday sale -- and the Oracle of Omaha went on a shopping spree. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub
At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We sold nearly everything just to pay bills'
In the midst of freezing conditions, a family have sold nearly all of their household items just to pay utility bills. Over the Christmas period, Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, fears she and her partner will not be able to keep their home warm while their toddler is off nursery. They...
BBC
Experts claim breakthrough in ancient Stonehenge tool kit puzzle
Archaeologists say a 4,000-year-old tool kit found among the grave of a Bronze Age spiritual leader was used for working with gold. The stone tool kit was found near Stonehenge more than two centuries ago but its use until now has been unknown. Researchers at the University of Leicester have...
BBC
British Airways: Flights leaving US grounded over technical issue
British Airways has apologised after flights due to depart from the US were grounded for several hours. The airline said a technical issue that affected some of its long-haul flight planning systems overnight had now been resolved. BA passengers reported waiting for several hours in airports, with flights eventually departing...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
Merthyr: Thief switches £6k gold chain for 'worthless trinkets'
A thief switched valuable gold necklaces worth £6,000 for a bag of worthless fakes. The man said he wanted to sell six gold chains to a jewellers in Merthyr Tydfil but swapped the 18-carat originals for costume jewellery in the exchange. Shop owner Tony Peach, 86, is offering a...
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson says he is 'horrified' over Meghan column
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has said he is "horrified" after "causing so much hurt" in a column he wrote in the Sun about the Duchess of Sussex. More than 12,000 complaints have been made to the press regulator after Clarkson wrote on Friday that he "hated [Meghan] on a cellular level".
