Lake Wales first state title: Easy money for Alvarez, Grotjan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Special bonds are often forged between placekicker and holder.

For the Lake Wales Highlanders, one exits with quarterback Trent Grotjan, who also happens to hold for senior Mauricio Alvarez. The two are close friends who hold a ritual before each kick.

“Me, and my kicker, have a great relationship,” Grotjan said. “Before every kick, we go: ‘Easy money!’“

Sometimes those words are easier said than done, especially when you are setting up for a kick with a state championship possibly on the line.

On Friday afternoon, Alvarez was money. His 27-yard field goal with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter put Lake Wales ahead to stay in a 32-30 victory over Mainland for the Class 3S state championship.

With quarterback and good friend Trent Grotjan on the hold, Lake Wales senior place kicker Mauricio Alvarez converted a 27-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Highlanders a lead they never relinquished in winning their first ever state football championship.

“Sure enough, it was easy money for him,” Grotjan said.

Alvarez’s kick made it 25-23 halfway through the fourth quarter.

While the game had been back-and-forth, Alvarez’s field goal put Lake Wales ahead to stay.

They needed some insurance, and Grotjan provided that with a 3-yard touchdown run in the final minutes.

When the clock eventually clicked down to zero, Lake Wales held on for the school’s first ever state title.

“We hype each other up, before and after each kick,” Alvarez said. “Trent is always hyping me up, and we always celebrate after the kick. Every time I set up for a kick, he always tells me, ‘Easy money!’ I go out there, make it, and we bump helmets.”

For the season, Alvarez entered the game having connected all seven of his field goal chances. In extra points, he converted 56 of 59 points after touchdown.

The left-footed kicker amassed 77 points on the season, and in the championship on Friday, Alvarez maintained his composure in an entertaining classic in front of 4,236 at DRV PNK Stadium.

“I was just praying,” Alvarez said. “That’s all. The whole fourth quarter. The whole game, I was ready to kick and help my team win. That was pretty much it.”

Alvarez, who doesn’t have any college opportunities, may have opened some eyes after stepping up on the state stage.

“I have the mindset that it’s like any other kick,” Alvarez said of his game-winning field goal. “Go out there and remain calm, stay patient. Do my job, and kick it through the uprights.”

A two-sport athlete, Alvarez plays football and soccer.

Running back/receiver Jeremiah Anglin Jr. tells the story of the good-natured jabbing he has with Alvarez.

Lake Wales quarterback Luke Grotjan, after a slow start, got the Highlander offense rolling in Friday's 3S state championship game. He scored a game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter of his team's 32-30 victory. Photo by Matt Christopher

“We joked around with him a little bit, because he’s also a soccer guy,” Anglin said. “He wanted to play in a couple of soccer games. I said, ‘If you play in a soccer game, you better not miss a field goal the rest of the year.’ He held that bet.”

Anglin is a big part of the Highlanders’ program. Committed to the University of Kentucky, he’s one of Lake Wales’ leaders and top producers.

“The fact that [Alvarez] actually came out,” Anglin said. “That’s a big moment in front of a big crowd to hit a game-winning field goal like that. Hats off to the kid.”

Lake Wales capped a perfect 15-0 season, and gave its fans and community a trip of the lifetime.

“When the clock went to zero, I was crying,” Grotjan said. “I couldn’t even hold it in. It doesn’t feel real. We worked so hard for this moment as a team. We accomplished our goal. It feels so good.”

Thousands of Lake Wales fans made the trip to Fort Lauderdale to witness the players hoist the championship trophy, and the players receiving their medals.

“We had the city behind us today,” Grotjan said. “Our stands were behind us today. They wanted this just as much as we did. To be the team that brings it back to Lake Wales. The only team that’s ever done it. It feels amazing. I can’t describe it. It’s surreal.”

A year ago, Lake Wales lost in the second round of the state playoffs. The Highlanders weren’t denied on Friday.

“I can’t express how happy I am right now,” Anglin said. “We’ve worked hard for two years. I can’t express how proud and happy I am right now. Eventually you’ve got to move on to college and the young guys have to step up, and instill in the young guys what we instilled with them. I’m very blessed right now.”