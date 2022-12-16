ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Reward offered for information on deadly Chatham hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crimestoppers are doubling down to try and find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man back in October.

Authorities said Ivan Eberhart died after being struck by a black car. It happened on 87th Street, between the Dan Ryan and King Drive in Chatham.

Authorities are looking for a black 2017 Chevy Impala with damage to the front-left side of the car. It also may be missing the driver's side mirror.

The organization is offering up to $1,000 in exchange for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can call or submit and anonymous tip at 1-800-535-STOP or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

