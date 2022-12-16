Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Joey Gallo

The Minnesota Twins signed outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million contract Friday. After signing Gallo and losing Carlos Correa, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Gallo is hoping to bounce back after struggling in New York and Los Angeles over the last year and a half. Over 126 games with the Dodgers and the Yankees, Gallo slashed just .160/.280/.638 with 19 home runs in 2022. He signs a one-year deal in hopes of bouncing back and upping his free agent value on the open market a year from now. He's a very intriguing buy-low option for the Twins, who just lost Carlos Correa.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Dec. 16, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Royce Lewis .300/.317/.867

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638

DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

