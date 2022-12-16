This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We’re closing in on the end of an action-packed 2022, a year that began with uncertainty because of the lockout and ended with prospects doing amazing things at all levels, from Julio Rodríguez winning Rookie of the Year (and getting the Mariners an extra Draft pick!) down to breakout performances in the Minors, like the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio and the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, both of whom are in the top 15 of our Top 100 Prospects list currently.

