Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
MLB
Who's left? Best free agent at each position
Sure, several superstar free agents have been signed as we near Christmas, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees, Carlos Correa joining the Giants, Jacob deGrom heading to the Rangers, and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t several gems remaining on the open market for teams to snatch up.
MLB
Whom did the Brewers acquire in their recent three-way trade? Breaking down the blockbuster return
The Brewers made a major splash last Monday afternoon, acquiring a 2022 MLB All-Star and two pitchers in a three-team deal with the A’s and the Braves. After the dust settled, Milwaukee received three new additions: All-Star catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager. Leaving...
MLB
Matt Carpenter agrees to deal with Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?
Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent. Conforto... The post Rangers could steal another key player from Mets? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal
ATLANTA -- Jordan Luplow’s defensive skills earned him a chance to crack the Braves’ outfield mix next year. Luplow signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Braves on Monday. As things currently stand, the 29-year-old outfielder will come to Spring Training with a chance to battle for the left field spot. But there’s always a chance another outfielder could be added before the season starts.
MLB
Judge's record deal with Yanks official; press conference Wednesday
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. The Yankees have announced that...
MLB
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a two-year, $17 million deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was...
MLB
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
MLB
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres appear to have found some of that much-needed pitching depth they've been searching for. Right-hander Seth Lugo is in agreement on a two-year contract with San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Monday. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical. The deal is worth $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after the first season.
MLB
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source)
Michael Brantley will be back with the Astros next season after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal with the club, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The deal will include $4 million in incentives. The team has not confirmed the move. One of MLB’s best contact hitters,...
MLB
Givens reuniting with O's on 1-year deal (source)
Mychal Givens is heading back to where his professional career began -- and where he produced some of his best results. On Monday, the 32-year-old right-hander agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to return to the Orioles in 2023 (with a $6 million mutual option for '24), a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the signing.
MLB
Here are 3 prospects who could rise up Draft boards
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We’re closing in on the end of an action-packed 2022, a year that began with uncertainty because of the lockout and ended with prospects doing amazing things at all levels, from Julio Rodríguez winning Rookie of the Year (and getting the Mariners an extra Draft pick!) down to breakout performances in the Minors, like the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio and the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, both of whom are in the top 15 of our Top 100 Prospects list currently.
MLB
Padres agree to contract with catcher Severino (source)
The Padres and free agent catcher Pedro Severino have reached an agreement on a split contract, a source told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell on Monday. It will pay him $1.95 million if he reaches the Major Leagues and includes $550,000 in performance incentives, according to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Pirates trade for utility man Connor Joe from Rockies
The route to Pittsburgh may have had several detours along the way, but Connor Joe, at long last, will suit up for the black and gold. The Pirates acquired Joe from the Rockies in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia, the team announced on Sunday, bringing Joe back to the organization that drafted him eight years ago.
MLB
Verlander sold on Mets' 'championship-standard' vision
NEW YORK -- Before Kodai Senga arrived on the scene, and before Brandon Nimmo committed his baseball life to Queens, before David Robertson and José Quintana and Omar Narváez hopped on board, there was nothing in Flushing but a fragmentary roster that Jacob deGrom was about to reject. In prior years, that sort of problem might have been unsolvable to the Mets, who haven’t always had the easiest time recruiting free agents to play at Citi Field.
MLB
What Benintendi will bring to White Sox in '23
CHICAGO -- Are the 2023 White Sox strong enough to win a World Series championship, or at least emerge as the American League’s top team?. Those questions should be front and center for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, executive vice president Ken Williams and the entire front office as they continue to fortify the roster during the offseason. It’s the goal set out by Hahn early on in the rebuild, discussing the winning of multiple titles on a few occasions over the past five years.
MLB
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up
A lot of attention is paid to all of the big signings and trades made during Hot Stove season, but the moves that aren’t made can be equally important. Last offseason, the Astros didn’t bring in an outside replacement after losing Carlos Correa to the Twins in free agency, opting instead to give rookie Jeremy Peña the opportunity to seize the starting shortstop job. Peña went on to produce 4.8 wins above replacement in the regular season, then earned both the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards as the Astros won it all.
MLB
Inbox: Could this player be the Dodger to watch in '23?
LOS ANGELES -- Despite winning a franchise-record 111 games in 2022, this has been an offseason of change for the Dodgers, and it’s not quite done. Even with those changes, the Dodgers are still confident they’ll field a very competitive team once Spring Training gets going in mid-February. Until then, let’s go ahead and answer a few of your questions in a holiday break Inbox.
Comments / 0