Fort Walton Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Two-vehicle traffic accident of Panama City Beach Parkway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A two-vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has traffic backed up. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Griffin Boulevard and Ashley Drive. Expect delays. Drivers may want to take Front Beach Road.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Holiday cooking with Northwest Florida chef 'Gigi' Williams

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- WEAR News' Kelsey Coffey did some holiday cooking Tuesday morning with a popular Northwest Florida chef. Kelsey visited "Gigi" Sherri Williams' Crestview home to learn some of her favorite holiday recipes -- Hawaiian stuffed caramel buns, Pam's purple Hawaiian sweet potato pie and hot crab shrimp spinach and artichoke dip.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
PENSACOLA, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Dec. 19

Bay: Trout, redfish, sheepshead, and black snapper. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Mon. – Fri.: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat.: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sun.: Closed.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL

