WJHG-TV
Two-vehicle traffic accident of Panama City Beach Parkway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A two-vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has traffic backed up. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Griffin Boulevard and Ashley Drive. Expect delays. Drivers may want to take Front Beach Road.
WEAR
Holiday cooking with Northwest Florida chef 'Gigi' Williams
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- WEAR News' Kelsey Coffey did some holiday cooking Tuesday morning with a popular Northwest Florida chef. Kelsey visited "Gigi" Sherri Williams' Crestview home to learn some of her favorite holiday recipes -- Hawaiian stuffed caramel buns, Pam's purple Hawaiian sweet potato pie and hot crab shrimp spinach and artichoke dip.
WEAR
Pensacola Little Theatre, Clark Family Cultural Center undergoes major renovations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Little Theatre and the Clark Family Cultural Center are undergoing major renovations. The location was built in 1911 on Jefferson Street. The Pensacola Little Theatre took over the space in the late 80's. The location went under a decade-long renovation to get the space to where...
WEAR
Legal Leaf owner speaks on multiple burglaries in just over month in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Six break-ins in just over six weeks at a Delta-8 store in Pensacola. Now the business owner and his family want to know who's behind it. Delta-8 is a substance found in cannabis that produces similar effects to marijuana. That's part of the reason the owners of...
WEAR
Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
WEAR
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
WEAR
Pensacola family loses home of 60 years to fire days before Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family is now without a home, after a fire ripped through a house on North Hayne Street Monday. It happened just after 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was inside but it's still a heartbreaking loss for the family Monday night. As firefighters tackled hot spots...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care, Santa hold Christmas party for C.A. Weis Elementary School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was a special day for C.A. Weis Elementary School students Tuesday. Baptist Health Care held their annual Christmas party at the school Tuesday morning. Santa showed up in a firetruck and visited every classroom. He even had a gift for every student. The gifts came from...
WEAR
Apostolic Global Church donates bookbags, gifts to Bellview Middle School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Bellview Middle School students are getting into the holiday spirit. Apostolic Global Church donated bookbags to the school earlier this year, and came back again Tuesday. They had backpacks for every student. They were filled with toys and other holiday gifts. The church choir also performed a...
WEAR
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck feeds Okaloosa County first responders
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile food truck spread some holiday cheer Sunday. The food truck arrived to feed first responders at the HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. It's part of the "Great American Road Trip" to help feed 10,000 first responders. All of the food...
Lab mix Diesel looking for a new home
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel.
WEAR
Pensacola Bay Center offers public ice skating sessions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Bay Center is now offering public ice skating sessions. Starting Monday through April, you'll get an opportunity to take part in the action. The skating schedule comes out on the 15th of each month. Rental skates are available with the price of the session for...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open over Christmas weekend
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will open Thursday through next Monday. The cold weather shelter is located at Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and remain open 24 hours...
WEAR
'This is what's happening': New report breaks down child well-being in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new report on child well-being across Florida is showing improvements in some categories, while also highlighting disparities for children in Northwest Florida. The Florida Policy Institute has conducted this index for the last five years. It's funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which studies ways...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 19
Bay: Trout, redfish, sheepshead, and black snapper. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Mon. – Fri.: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat.: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sun.: Closed.
WJHG-TV
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
WEAR
Fire officials can't determine cause of Pensacola house fire due to significant damage
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are new details Tuesday after a fire destroyed an Escambia County home Monday afternoon. The fire department says the damage was so significant that they won't be able to determine what caused it. Fire departments and nonprofits who help victims told WEAR News the same...
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
