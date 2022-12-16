ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Chamber gives Humanitarian Awards to Construct Inc., Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

Great Barrington — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has named two local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations as the recipients of its Humanitarian Award for this year. The Chamber named Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) at its annual meeting on December 1 as this year’s Humanitarian Award winners.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Two Southern Berkshire County youths connected to the Railroad Street Youth Project on incoming Mass. AG Campbell’s transition team

Campbell is the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts, as well as the first woman of color to be elected statewide. Among her transition team appointments are Deisy Escobar and Liza Price, who will serve on the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau subcommittee of Campbell’s “Ready On Day One” Committee. Price is a recent transplant to the region from New Jersey.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team

The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
HOLYOKE, MA
Monument Mountain students learn about arborists

Stockbridge — Fifty students from Monument Mountain Regional High School were part of Berkshire Botanical Garden’s 19th annual Arborist Day on Tuesday, December 6. Twenty-six arborists and tree specialists donated their time during the annual event. According to representatives from Berkshire Botanical Garden, throughout the day the volunteers planted five trees, removed seven trees, and conducted structural pruning of 26 trees, including 20 young trees and six mature trees.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston

— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
BERNARDSTON, MA
New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction

It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

