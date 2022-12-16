Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Chamber gives Humanitarian Awards to Construct Inc., Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire
Great Barrington — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has named two local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations as the recipients of its Humanitarian Award for this year. The Chamber named Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) at its annual meeting on December 1 as this year’s Humanitarian Award winners.
wamc.org
Two Southern Berkshire County youths connected to the Railroad Street Youth Project on incoming Mass. AG Campbell’s transition team
Campbell is the first Black woman to be elected attorney general in Massachusetts, as well as the first woman of color to be elected statewide. Among her transition team appointments are Deisy Escobar and Liza Price, who will serve on the Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau subcommittee of Campbell’s “Ready On Day One” Committee. Price is a recent transplant to the region from New Jersey.
Local Rhodes Scholarship recipient receives proclamation at Springfield City Hall
A local man received a proclamation at Springfield City Hall Monday evening.
Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team
The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
Stunning $12M Western Massachusetts Estate, Idyllic Views, Wine Cellar and Insane Pool
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
WNYT
Rensselaer County Office Building moves to East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH — The new Rensselaer County Office Building is on Route 4 in East Greenbush, right off Exit 8 in the old Rose & Kiernan building. Monday was the first day in the new space. People are still unpacking and settling in. There’s still a lot of construction going on.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 11 to Dec 17. There were 36 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 792-square-foot home on Fern Street in Florence that sold for $374,000.
theberkshireedge.com
Monument Mountain students learn about arborists
Stockbridge — Fifty students from Monument Mountain Regional High School were part of Berkshire Botanical Garden’s 19th annual Arborist Day on Tuesday, December 6. Twenty-six arborists and tree specialists donated their time during the annual event. According to representatives from Berkshire Botanical Garden, throughout the day the volunteers planted five trees, removed seven trees, and conducted structural pruning of 26 trees, including 20 young trees and six mature trees.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $335,000
Amy Bradford Landau bought the property at 49 Overlook Drive, Easthampton, from Cynthia D Rzonca and Ralph A Daniels on Dec. 2, 2022, for $335,000 which works out to $322 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,870-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Shoppers surprised with free groceries at Great Barrington Big Y
Shoppers at Big Y in Great Barrington were surprised to have their groceries paid for.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
franklincountynow.com
2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston
— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
thereminder.com
New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction
It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
