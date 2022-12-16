ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, CT

WTNH

17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
HARTFORD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield resident involved in fatal accident in Connecticut

Winsted, Conn. — Pittsfield resident Rhea Williams, 64, was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a press release issued by the town’s police department, multiple emergency departments responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash that involved entrapment and injuries.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with dementia missing from Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for an elderly man who has gone missing. State police said George Klingman, 81, left his home in Ellington and told his family he was going to Pennsylvania. Klingman has dementia and was last seen driving a tan 2004 Lexus ES530 with Connecticut registration GCKLMN. Klingman […]
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say

A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

23-year-old dies in 3-vehicle North Haven crash on I-91S

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old died on Sunday from a three-vehicle collision on I-91 South in North Haven. Just before 9 p.m., Connecticut state troopers said a Honda Accord was driving in the left-center lane on I-91 South near exit 9. A Subaru Wrx Premium was following closely behind at a high speed […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot to death in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police. John Williams was found dead inside a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times. Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch […]
HAMDEN, CT

