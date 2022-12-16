Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17-year-old wounded in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Hartford shooting Monday night. Hartford police responded to an area hospital around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet determined the location of the incident. This […]
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield resident involved in fatal accident in Connecticut
Winsted, Conn. — Pittsfield resident Rhea Williams, 64, was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a press release issued by the town’s police department, multiple emergency departments responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash that involved entrapment and injuries.
‘I hope they get what’s coming to them,’ family of Hamden homicide victim says
Hamden police are asking for the public's help after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Hamden Sunday afternoon.
SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with dementia missing from Ellington
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for an elderly man who has gone missing. State police said George Klingman, 81, left his home in Ellington and told his family he was going to Pennsylvania. Klingman has dementia and was last seen driving a tan 2004 Lexus ES530 with Connecticut registration GCKLMN. Klingman […]
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
10 people displaced following fire at multi-family home in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people are without a home after a fire broke out at a multi-family building on Lenox Street. The fire started shortly before 10:57 pm on Saturday. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, including its back porches. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish...
Connecticut police asking for public’s help finding missing man
Police in Simsbury, Connecticut are looking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
New Haven man sentenced in attempted robbery, shooting at restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- A New Haven man was sentenced on Monday for his role in an attempted robbery and shooting of an employee at an elm city restaurant in 2015. The Department of Justice announced Treizy Lopez, 25 was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his […]
23-year-old dies in 3-vehicle North Haven crash on I-91S
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old died on Sunday from a three-vehicle collision on I-91 South in North Haven. Just before 9 p.m., Connecticut state troopers said a Honda Accord was driving in the left-center lane on I-91 South near exit 9. A Subaru Wrx Premium was following closely behind at a high speed […]
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
Springfield Police seized two firearms on Union Street
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized two firearms and made two arrests in a parking lot on Union Street on Friday.
Man shot to death in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police. John Williams was found dead inside a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times. Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch […]
Comments / 0