fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KWTX
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot. Police say...
KWTX
Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Central Texas man arrested after fatally shooting male family member
A Central Texas man is in custody after fatally shooting a male family member, officials said.
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
KWTX
Falls County man charged in murder of family member
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
KWTX
Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
fox44news.com
Bell County porch pirate caught on camera
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
KWTX
Zimmerman Law Firm offering free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides in Waco on New Year’s
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Zimmerman Law Firm in Waco said it is offering a free holiday ride-sharing cab ride program for 50 applicants. “If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home,” the law firm said.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
Police looking for suspects involved in robbery at local Angel Food Mart
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is on another recent shooting in Killeen. Killeen Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting and robbery of a store clerk. On Dec. 12 around 10 p.m., police responded to a call about the shooting on the...
