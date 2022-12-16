ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects in burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three individuals wanted for burglary of a building. It happened in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. on Dec. 14, police said. If you recognize them or know who they are, please contact TPD...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Falls County man charged in murder of family member

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
MANOR, TX
KWTX

Bell County Fire and Rescue responds to Nolanville home fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Nolanville home was cleared from a fire Monday morning in Bell County. The Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:54 a.m. Dec. 19 to a residential structure fire that began after lightening struck the home. Multiple units from Central Bell County Fire and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident

WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County porch pirate caught on camera

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a porch pirate caught on camera. The department says the man in the pictures below removed a package from the front porch of a residence on December 9. The department goes on...
BELL COUNTY, TX

