Tehachapi, CA

Bakersfield Now

Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16

Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Desert groundwater agency mulls how to get water from San Joaquin Valley

A high-desert groundwater agency in eastern Kern County that’s in the midst of buying water from Kings County in the San Joaquin Valley recently considered alternatives for how to actually get that water up and over the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, which covers...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Updated state wildfire map shows increased risk in Kern, other areas

An estimated 1.7 million Californians live in areas that have become more prone to wildfire over the last 15 years, as identified in a new map developed by the State Fire Marshal. The state’s latest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map was unveiled recently, beginning a public comment period that ends...
Bakersfield Californian

Local subcontractor pays fines of $538,400 in wage-theft case

A local construction company has paid a half-million dollars in fines after a state investigation found one of its crew leaders was skimming the paychecks of workers who received, in some cases, only about a third of their actual earnings while building subsidized farmworker housing in Wasco. The state Department...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BCSD announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor. According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

