Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
Bakersfield Californian
Desert groundwater agency mulls how to get water from San Joaquin Valley
A high-desert groundwater agency in eastern Kern County that’s in the midst of buying water from Kings County in the San Joaquin Valley recently considered alternatives for how to actually get that water up and over the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, which covers...
Bakersfield Californian
Updated state wildfire map shows increased risk in Kern, other areas
An estimated 1.7 million Californians live in areas that have become more prone to wildfire over the last 15 years, as identified in a new map developed by the State Fire Marshal. The state’s latest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map was unveiled recently, beginning a public comment period that ends...
Kern County Fire Department announces open burn for hazard-reduction fuels
The Kern County Fire Department announced that open burning of hazard-reduction fuels will begin on Monday, Dec 19. The announcement came via press release on Sunday, Dec 18.
Bakersfield Californian
Local subcontractor pays fines of $538,400 in wage-theft case
A local construction company has paid a half-million dollars in fines after a state investigation found one of its crew leaders was skimming the paychecks of workers who received, in some cases, only about a third of their actual earnings while building subsidized farmworker housing in Wasco. The state Department...
Bakersfield Californian
New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable
The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
GET bus offering free rides Sunday due to high AQI
That is why Golden Empire Transit will provide free rides to the community in response to the high AQI number.
Caught on Camera: North High student assaults campus security staff member
A security staff member at North High School was assaulted and it was caught on video. 23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District after seeing the video.
DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process. The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Bakersfield border collie named California Farm Bureau Dog of the Year
Since he was a puppy it would seem that Rip would be destined for greatness in herding goats, and now he has the award to show for it.
Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
Kern County Fire Department investigates fire near Alvin Way, Ashworth Road
The Kern County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that happened in Oildale on Thursday, Dec 15.
Poor air quality along with fog expected Sunday in Kern County
A slight warm-up is on the way, but Sunday may not be the day to enjoy it. Air quality will rise into the unhealthy range (forecasted at 151 AQI), so limit time spent outdoors if possible. A dense fog advisory is in effect until Sunday at 1 p.m., though we should see sunny skies for […]
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
BCSD announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Monday. The honorees include Darnell Abraham, Phillip Campas, Lisa Driskill, Harry Ervin, Gladys Turner and Joe Traynor. According to the school district, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be inducted during a Gala on March 3, 2023 at […]
Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the area of E. Belle Terrace and Madison Street.
Bakersfield Californian
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
