Asheville, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina

Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew left New River Marina Dec. 2, headed through New River Inlet. and started live bait fishing for bluefin tuna. They were about four miles offshore, in remarkably shallow 50 feet of water, when a tuna took a live 8-inch long bluefish bait about mid-day.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
coastalreview.org

Pamlico County a quiet destination on NC coast

Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Craven County and Pamlico County may present one of the largest contrasts between neighboring counties in eastern North Carolina. Craven County is one of the most urban, densely populated counties in the region. It is the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Top 29 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina for 2023

Are you looking into getting a degree online next year? Luckily for you, North Carolina has some great online school options that you can attend. Online higher education can be very beneficial for people looking into furthering their education. From four-year universities to community colleges, certification programs, and more. The list done by Intelligent features some of the best online schools in the state. Every school on the list is a nonprofit, accredited institution, either public or private. They evaluated each school and took into consideration their tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and more.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

