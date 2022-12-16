Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
thecomeback.com
UFC legend sends shocking Brittney Griner statement
Brittney Griner is home for Christmas thanks to President Joe Biden trading a convicted arms dealer for the WNBA superstar in a prisoner exchange with the Russian government. Biden faced virulent online criticism for leaving former United States Marine Paul Whelan, who is currently serving 16 years in Russian custody in espionage charges, out of the deal that freed Griner. Whalen’s family issued multiple statements supporting Biden’s move.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl wins pro boxing debut via knockout
Anderson Silva’s days at the very top of the sport may be over, but his legacy lives on not just in the history books but through his sons, who are both working their way up the combat sports ladder right now. Kalyl and Gabriel Silva are both experienced amateur...
MMAWeekly.com
Conor Mcgregor challenges Nate Diaz to Power Slap title match, Diaz responds
In October, UFC president Dana White launched Power Slap and former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor wants to face Nate Diaz in the promotion. The Stockton Slap is Nate Diaz’ specialty. It’s his signature move. McGregor thinks he and Diaz should partake in a Power Slap championship match.
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier explains ‘gorilla hat’ after big UFC Vegas 66 win: ‘I educate people on primate biology’
Jared Cannonier’s gorilla hat (it’s not a monkey .... better get that right) took center stage last night at UFC Vegas 66’s post-fight press conference. Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland via split decision in the main event, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory over “Tarzan” put Cannonier back into the win column after suffering a disappointing loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 for the Middleweight championship.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMAmania.com
Just now?!?!? Paul Felder drops hilarious one liner during UFC Vegas 66 post-fight interview
You’ve got to love former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current on-air ESPN+ broadcast talent, Paul Felder. Last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) was an easy one at the office for Alex Caceres, who knocked out Julian Erosa in the first round at UFC Vegas 66, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Bruce Leeroy” also earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for this highlight-reel stoppage.
UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Bit Someone After Meeting Mike Tyson!)
UFC fighters are just like Us! Dustin Poirier exclusively opened up to Us about his career, favorite foods — and his biggest celebrity crush. “Growing up, Pamela Anderson was the closest person I had to a celebrity crush,” Poirier, 33, shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. When it comes to his biggest starstruck moment, however, […]
MMAmania.com
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
MMAmania.com
Rafa Garcia says he ‘lost 20% of his blood’ after gruesome UFC Vegas 66 cut hit artery
Anyone tuning in for the UFC Vegas 66 main card on Saturday night may have been left wondering what the hell happened during the prelims to leave the cage so saturated in blood. That would be on account of Rafa Garcia, who suffered a cut on the side of his head halfway through his fight that hit an artery.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Sean Strickland after losing second straight at UFC Vegas 66?
UFC Vegas 66 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, tying a bow around another highly-successful year for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its athletes. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Alessandro Costa, who had a rude welcome...
MMAmania.com
Power Slap fighting set for Jan. 11 debut following AEW ‘Dynamite’ on TBS
Power Slap: “Road to the Title” will debut on Weds., Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS directly following the AEW: “Dynamite” pro wrestling program. The eight-episode season will follow the journey of select slap fighting contestants on the road to a world title. Check...
