Oakland vice mayor fined for ethics violation, didn’t report conflict of interest prior to vote
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan has been fined $19,000 by the city’s Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and accusations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners on Wednesday voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against...
Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings
From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.
KQED
'Change is Hard': Alameda DA-Elect Pamela Price Talks About the Road Ahead
For the first time in 80 years, an outsider — someone with no experience in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — will soon assume the office’s top position. When she is sworn in on Jan. 3, Pamela Price will become the county’s first Black district attorney, replacing Nancy O’Malley who didn’t seek re-election. In November’s election, Price beat Terry Wiley, a senior member of O’Malley’s staff, by 27,000 votes.
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments
On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
‘This Is Our Protest’: Black People Are Taking Shrooms to Heal From Racism
OAKLAND, Cali.—Deep in a redwood forest in California’s Castro Valley, the crowd of about 75 people was hard to miss. Not only because of the DJs kicking off dance parties, tables full of snacks and sparkling water, and people sharing shrooms and cannabis. But everyone there was also “melanated,” as one member described. Some even wore traditional African garments or golden halo crowns.
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Berkeley nonprofit offers new approach to help the unhoused get off the street
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, some cities are trying new approaches to help the unhoused get off the streets. One nonprofit is using a warehouse to offer shelter. Dorothy Day House is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving low-income and those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley. For the last 18 months, Robbi Montoya and […]
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
oaklandside.org
How can Oakland reduce gun violence? Community advocate John Jones III sees a path forward
Two years ago, The Oaklandside published a deeply personal essay by John Jones III, who shared his experiences with gun violence as a young Black man growing up in East Oakland. Interwoven with local history, his story sought to help make sense of an increase in killings in Oakland and other U.S. cities at the onset of the pandemic.
sfstandard.com
Key Takeaways on the High Cost of Bad Cops in SF
Readers may have heard about a scandal that unfolded in 2016 when a teenage girl named Jasmine Abuslin allegedly had sex with 30 Bay Area law enforcement officers. It resulted in court cases, legal settlements, firings, reprimands, resignations—reverberations that all but missed San Francisco. While names and actions of most officers linked to Abuslin came to light in Oakland, Richmond and other communities, they were guarded as official secrets in San Francisco.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Reparations tally could surpass half a million dollars, but task force also wants to change California policies
OAKLAND — The clock is ticking for the California Reparations Task Force, which has six months until it must submit its final, groundbreaking report to lawmakers and has already tallied a partial estimate of nearly half a million dollars that Black descendants of slaves could be owed. The task...
San Francisco police union sounds alarm on staffing shortage: 'We're already in a crisis'
San Francisco Police Officers Association's Lt. Tracy McCray discusses the city's police officer shortage with the department expected to lose over 800 officers in 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
Are you allowed to fly out of SFO with pot? We asked defense attorneys.
It's technically illegal to fly with cannabis, so we asked two criminal defense attorneys why people are getting away with it.
Haney bill would prevent landlords from charging tenants huge security deposits
A new bill would protect California renters from paying more than a month’s rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California’s new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.
Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home
OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
calmatters.network
Stanford surpasses Getty Museum as largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California
Stanford University recently surpassed the Getty Museum in Los Angeles as the largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California. The university received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor.
goldrushcam.com
East Bay Convenience Store Owner Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Role in SNAP Food Stamp Fraud Conspiracies
Jury Found Defendant’s Participation in Conspiracies to Defraud SNAP Program Lasted Several Years. December 18, 2022 - OAKLAND –Ali Mugalli Hassan was sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in multiple schemes to defraud government benefits programs, announced. United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and United...
sfstandard.com
What Life Is Like at the Center of San Francisco’s Drug Crisis
With the closure of the Tenderloin Center, a safe drug-use site, the city is now grappling with how to address its drug crisis moving forward. With the mayor and supervisors pitted against each other in a fight to open more sites—or none at all. Supervisors say safe use sites...
