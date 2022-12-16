ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robert J Hansen

Crime victims file complaint against judges and DA for having secret meetings

From left, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Erica Yew, DA Jeff Rosen, and Judge James Towery, all are members of the BBMP committee.Photo by(Image by Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A group of crime victims and advocates filed a complaint with the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleging Santa Clara County Judges, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Supervisors and Sheriff Candidates violated election laws in connection with a court-sponsored Bench-Bar-Media-Police Committee (BBMP) earlier this month.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KQED

'Change is Hard': Alameda DA-Elect Pamela Price Talks About the Road Ahead

For the first time in 80 years, an outsider — someone with no experience in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — will soon assume the office’s top position. When she is sworn in on Jan. 3, Pamela Price will become the county’s first Black district attorney, replacing Nancy O’Malley who didn’t seek re-election. In November’s election, Price beat Terry Wiley, a senior member of O’Malley’s staff, by 27,000 votes.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments

On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

‘This Is Our Protest’: Black People Are Taking Shrooms to Heal From Racism

OAKLAND, Cali.—Deep in a redwood forest in California’s Castro Valley, the crowd of about 75 people was hard to miss. Not only because of the DJs kicking off dance parties, tables full of snacks and sparkling water, and people sharing shrooms and cannabis. But everyone there was also “melanated,” as one member described. Some even wore traditional African garments or golden halo crowns.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Key Takeaways on the High Cost of Bad Cops in SF

Readers may have heard about a scandal that unfolded in 2016 when a teenage girl named Jasmine Abuslin allegedly had sex with 30 Bay Area law enforcement officers. It resulted in court cases, legal settlements, firings, reprimands, resignations—reverberations that all but missed San Francisco. While names and actions of most officers linked to Abuslin came to light in Oakland, Richmond and other communities, they were guarded as official secrets in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge: Derick Almena didn't violate parole after weapons found at home

OAKLAND — A judge ruled that the master tenant of an Oakland warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, did not violate terms of his probation after prosecutors said a search of his home turned up weapons.Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship where an unpermitted artists collective held events.The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in August that probation officers found bows and arrows and a round of ammunition at Almena's home.Almena's terms of...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Stanford surpasses Getty Museum as largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California

Stanford University recently surpassed the Getty Museum in Los Angeles as the largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California. The university received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy