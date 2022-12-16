ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market

"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests …. "I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Jumpman Invitational takes over Charlotte

The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st. The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st. Search warrants obtained in Moore County...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte

A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte. A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Crew cleans out wrong apartment in Greensboro. Crew...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Monday, December 19, Morning Weather Forecast

It’s a chilly morning to start the workweek around the Queen City, but even colder weather is on the way. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. NCHP finds abducted Rock...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child’s academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over …. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond

The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl’s stepfather given 200K bond. The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Monday PM...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant

“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
DAVIDSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy