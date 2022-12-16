Read full article on original website
Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
"I don't know what to say other than the fact I'm trying to do the best I can," said Joanna Sikiotis. Charlotte's oldest restaurant going strong, tests market.
qcnews.com
Jumpman Invitational takes over Charlotte
The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st.
qcnews.com
Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte
A cold front is moving in this week bottoming out with a low of 14 overnight Saturday. Tuesday PM Outlook: Temps keep falling around Charlotte.
qcnews.com
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
Jovan Bradshaw, 38, of Charlotte, was apprehended on two charges of custodial interference. NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County.
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD.
qcnews.com
Monday, December 19, Morning Weather Forecast
It's a chilly morning to start the workweek around the Queen City, but even colder weather is on the way. Monday, December 19, Morning Weather Forecast.
qcnews.com
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl's mother. New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has explored a possible change to dozens of school bus routes and routines that have left parents of CMS students in magnet schools concerned over their child's academic future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents concerned over Express Bus discussions.
qcnews.com
Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond
The stepfather of a missing 11-year-old girl in Cornelius appeared in court Monday where he was issued a $200,000 bond. Missing Cornelius girl's stepfather given 200K bond.
qcnews.com
$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
qcnews.com
'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall
"Soon as we ran up the stairs, we kind of jumped in and tried to separate the people that were fighting," said Rickey Dixon, a sergeant first class with the North Carolina Army National Guard. 'We're not going to let this guy die': Four soldiers with the N.C. Army National run towards danger at Northlake Mall.
qcnews.com
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Federal investigators went door to door on Monday, talking with people who live in the neighborhood of a missing 11-year-old girl. Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her. A vigil has been scheduled...
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Chilly temps as cold front moves in this holiday week in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a cool day we are tracking an even cooler Sunday on the way as more cold air moves into the Carolinas. For the week of Christmas temperatures will stay chilly with highs likely in the 40s all week long. Thursday and Friday...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte developing plan to address major infrastructure problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The massive amount of growth in the Queen City is taking a toll on its infrastructure, and the Charlotte City Council is working on ways to make improvements. It’s getting the process started with a new plan that outlines its main goals.
qcnews.com
Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is investigating TikTok and another major social media site. Child Safety: NC AG investigates TikTok, Instagram.
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
qcnews.com
Gaston County Santa’s wish list includes a kidney transplant
“Ninty-two thousand people waiting to get kidneys,” said Joe Greene, the owner of the 161 Flea Market and resident Saint Nicholas. “And you know (a kidney is) a lot to ask people for. I said, ‘You know, even if I don’t get it for me, it’ll help somebody else.’”
qcnews.com
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
qcnews.com
Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
qcnews.com
Right name for job: Davidson to lead Davidson police in ’23
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s almost a match made in heaven. A man named Davidson will lead Davidson’s police force next year. Kimber (Kim) Davidson will take over as the Town of Davidson’s police chief next month, taking over from retiring Chief Penny Dunn, officials said Monday. His first day will be Jan. 30.
