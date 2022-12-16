Read full article on original website
WCNC
Helping your dogs with stress around the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What stresses dogs out during the holidays and how do you manage it?. The house will likely be a little more noisy and a little more busy than usual, so make sure your pet has their space! This could be a spare room that you set up with their toys and blankets.
WCNC
Is the end drawing near for curbside pickup?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Curbside pickup became the go-to option during the pandemic, but that could soon change, as retailers make the COVID-related service a thing of the past. Is curbside pickup going away? Let's connect the dots. According to a recent report from NewStore Inc., the curbside pickup business...
WCNC
Charlotte staple Green's Lunch up for sale
Green's Lunch, one of Charlotte's oldest restaurants, is back on the market. The historic hot dog joint first opened back in 1926.
WCNC
Panettone Bread Pudding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panettone Bread Pudding. Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Cut the panettone into 1-inch cubes and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the bread is dried out, about 45 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes. Whisk the...
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
WCNC
Amelia Aesthetics offers a great resource: Bustmob!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Bustmob has the facts, the resources and the tools you are looking for regarding breast and body transformation surgery. Their most popular resource is an app that you can get in the app store called Bustmob Academy.
WCNC
Pins Mechanical Company at Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pins Mechanical Company. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Pins Mechanical is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more but when its get later in the...
South Charlotte teen spreads holiday cheer through musical light display
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Charlotte teen is spreading holiday cheer through his festive decorations, which include a light show and synchronized music. Matthew Desrochers, now 14 years old, said he was hooked after seeing and hearing a neighbor’s holiday display when he was a young child. At 3-years-old, he was mesmerized by his neighbor’s holiday decorations, dancing to music.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Holiday travel in full swing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travel at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is off to a busy start the week before Christmas. According to airport officials, they serve around 66,000 passengers daily. That number, they told WCNC, will be closer to 71,000 on peak days. They said, through Jan. 2, they only forecast Dec. 24, 25 and 31 to be slower days. Otherwise, they expect large crowds the rest of the time.
WCNC
Jumpman Invitational brings big business to Charlotte
The first ever Jumpman Invitational is in Charlotte. Organizers hope to jumpstart more opportunities with this inaugural event.
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
Winter weather update: Don't expect a white Christmas in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. It's going to be cold in Charlotte, but there won't be snow, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says. "The snow threat continues to minimize to almost zero," Panovich said. "Is it zero? No, but even the little threat...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
Efforts to educate people on the dangerous truth of fentanyl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the last week, we've seen two separate incidents involving fentanyl hit the Charlotte area. A one-year-old in Mooresville almost died from the drug and two people were arrested and charged in Gaston County after a girl died from an overdose in September. It's a problem...
WCNC
Celebrate North Carolina's natural diversity during the Year of the Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign. This year-long celebration seeks to bring attention to the numerous outdoor recreational attractions and networks of diverse trails that North Carolina has to offer. For the latest breaking news, weather...
