mymoinfo.com

Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
POTOSI, MO
FOX2now.com

Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community

The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home …. The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Busy week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO

