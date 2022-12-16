Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO