Newnan, GA

Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January

The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Tips for keeping your home warm in winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
littlepinkbook.com

PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner

Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
ATLANTA, GA

