FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
'World Famous' Atlanta Restaurant Closing After 50 Years Of Service
Its burger was once ranked as 'the best in America.'
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Fred Blankenship highlighted for serving up joy on your timelines every morning
ATLANTA — WSB-TV’s very own Fred Blankenship is being highlighted for his enthusiasm and motivating videos online. In an article by Lonnae O’Neal on Andscape.com, she calls Fred’s videos “a testament to the power of affirmation and old-school dance moves.”. Every morning, just before he...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica Business Spotlight of The Week: Another’s Treasure Antique Mall
As seen in Main Street Matters from Villa Rica Main Street:. This week’s Business Spotlight is Another’s Treasure located 141 Main Street in downtown Villa Rica. Ivey Adams bought the business in June 2017 and also worked for the previous owners. Another’s Treasure is an antique mall with...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January
The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WALB 10
Tips for keeping your home warm in winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking Map
We love visiting downtown Marietta and the surrounding area for the Holidays and year-round. In fact, it's one of our favorite starting points for walking the Mountain-to-River trail and other meandering we do as exercise.
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After Arson
Walmart announced that limited parts of the store will reopen for shoppers starting from Dec 21. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: fox5atlanta.com, news.yahoo.com, and 11alive.com.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
littlepinkbook.com
PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner
Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years
With six days until Christmas, metro Atlanta has more than holiday preparations on its mind as it braces for subfreezing temperatures and the coldest weather in nearly five years.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
