We are closing in on the end of 2022 and the Atlanta Braves’ roster is starting to take shape. Actually, that probably isn’t a good assessment, given that the Braves entered their offseason with much of their core for 2023 already in place — it just hasn’t really changed shape. It is important to note that the offseason isn’t over, and things could change significantly before spring training and Opening Day. Still it is a worth a rehash of where things currently stand.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO