ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Justin Upton to the Padres

2014 - The Braves trade Justin Upton and Aaron Northcraft to the Padres in exchange for Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith. 1914 - Clark Griffith meets with Walter Johnson in Kansas City and convinces him to re-sign with Washington for $12,500. 1934 - The Yankees send...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves Roster Projection: Atlanta still has some questions to answer

We are closing in on the end of 2022 and the Atlanta Braves’ roster is starting to take shape. Actually, that probably isn’t a good assessment, given that the Braves entered their offseason with much of their core for 2023 already in place — it just hasn’t really changed shape. It is important to note that the offseason isn’t over, and things could change significantly before spring training and Opening Day. Still it is a worth a rehash of where things currently stand.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy