This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Justin Upton to the Padres
2014 - The Braves trade Justin Upton and Aaron Northcraft to the Padres in exchange for Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, Jace Peterson and Mallex Smith. 1914 - Clark Griffith meets with Walter Johnson in Kansas City and convinces him to re-sign with Washington for $12,500. 1934 - The Yankees send...
Braves Roster Projection: Atlanta still has some questions to answer
We are closing in on the end of 2022 and the Atlanta Braves’ roster is starting to take shape. Actually, that probably isn’t a good assessment, given that the Braves entered their offseason with much of their core for 2023 already in place — it just hasn’t really changed shape. It is important to note that the offseason isn’t over, and things could change significantly before spring training and Opening Day. Still it is a worth a rehash of where things currently stand.
Braves to be featured on Sunday Night Baseball against Padres, Phillies
The Braves will play on ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball against the San Diego Padres on April 9 and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 28. Both games will be hosted at Truist Park. ESPN announced the two games earlier today with Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney...
