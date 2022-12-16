ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Tempe city workers conduct sewer cleanup ahead of the holidays

TEMPE, Ariz. - As families prepare to host relatives and friends for the holidays, something that may not be on people’s minds are their sewer pipes. Every year, cities see a lot of gross build up in residential sewer lines, and on Dec. 20, workers with the City of Tempe took part in a cleanup, with an aim to prevent more buildup.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii

Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. The morning flight started out all smiles for a Peoria family but turned into panic, fear and chaos half an hour before landing in Hawaii.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool: FD

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix. According to a statement, the incident happened in a residential neighborhood north of the interaction of Thomas Road and 40th Street. When crews arrived, they found a one-and-a-half-year-old boy crying and breathing on his own.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman found dead near car on Loop 101 in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. - A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say the body of a woman was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety just before 3 a.m. on Dec 19 troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards parked in the middle of the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen taken from west Phoenix home by armed suspects, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a teenager was taken and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in west Phoenix. The incident happened on Dec. 19 at a home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Police say 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was taken from the home by the suspects at around 3:15 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire

PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found with gunshot wound near Maryvale canal

PHOENIX - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound by a canal near 83rd Avenue and McDowell on Saturday. Phoenix police said they were called to an apartment complex in the area at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a reported shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa police investigate possible carjacking that left man injured

MESA, Ariz. - A man was shot during a reported carjacking in Mesa on Sunday, police said. Police found the wounded man near Signal Butte and Elliot Roads while responding to a shooting call. The victim, who was not identified, is expected to survive his injuries. Witnesses reported seeing the...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death inside car in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Glendale on Sunday. Police found the vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Glendale, and his body was found in the driver's seat. It's still unknown what led up to the shooting...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What is dog flu, and what pet owners should be on the lookout for this winter

PHOENIX - While many people are currently suffering from the flu, humanity's four-legged friends are also being hit hard. Here's what you should know about Canine Influenza, also known as "Dog Flu." What is it?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canine Influenza is a contagious respiratory...
PHOENIX, AZ

