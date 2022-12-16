Read full article on original website
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Ahead of holidays, Tempe city workers work to clean up sewage pipes
Ahead of the holidays, Tempe city workers took part in a sewer cleanup effort to make sure the city's sewage pipes will not be affected by clogs, at a time when people will cook more. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
Tempe city workers conduct sewer cleanup ahead of the holidays
TEMPE, Ariz. - As families prepare to host relatives and friends for the holidays, something that may not be on people’s minds are their sewer pipes. Every year, cities see a lot of gross build up in residential sewer lines, and on Dec. 20, workers with the City of Tempe took part in a cleanup, with an aim to prevent more buildup.
Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii
Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. The morning flight started out all smiles for a Peoria family but turned into panic, fear and chaos half an hour before landing in Hawaii.
Several seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight from Phoenix
Video from Instagram account @hhhnewz shows first responders at Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Hawaii following a flight's severe turbulence coming from Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: hhhnewz via Storyful)
Murdered & Missing: Why haven’t police searched for Phoenix woman’s remains 3 years later?
PHOENIX - In 2019, investigators discovered a bloody crime scene at Luzeia Mathis' Phoenix apartment, but her body has never been found. FOX 10 investigates takes a deep dive into this mystery and shows us where the accused killer may have placed her. What happened?. On Sept. 20, 2019, Phoenix...
Child in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool: FD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say a child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix. According to a statement, the incident happened in a residential neighborhood north of the interaction of Thomas Road and 40th Street. When crews arrived, they found a one-and-a-half-year-old boy crying and breathing on his own.
Woman found dead near car on Loop 101 in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. - A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say the body of a woman was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety just before 3 a.m. on Dec 19 troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards parked in the middle of the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.
Teen taken from west Phoenix home by armed suspects, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a teenager was taken and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in west Phoenix. The incident happened on Dec. 19 at a home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Police say 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was taken from the home by the suspects at around 3:15 a.m.
11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire
PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
Phoenix Police still searching for teen kidnapped at gunpoint
The kidnapping happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road, and the victim, identified as 17-year-old Jesse Camacho, was taken in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Sky Harbor is busy with holiday travel as delays and cancelations plague flights
Travelers coming into and out of Phoenix say it was a very busy day at Sky Harbor airport, and that’s reflected in the numbers from FlightAware, reporting a total of 193 delays and five cancelations. Add that to the crowds of people, and you're talking about a lot of headaches. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
Man found with gunshot wound near Maryvale canal
PHOENIX - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound by a canal near 83rd Avenue and McDowell on Saturday. Phoenix police said they were called to an apartment complex in the area at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a reported shooting.
Mesa police investigate possible carjacking that left man injured
MESA, Ariz. - A man was shot during a reported carjacking in Mesa on Sunday, police said. Police found the wounded man near Signal Butte and Elliot Roads while responding to a shooting call. The victim, who was not identified, is expected to survive his injuries. Witnesses reported seeing the...
Man found shot to death inside car in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Glendale on Sunday. Police found the vehicle near 83rd Avenue and Glendale, and his body was found in the driver's seat. It's still unknown what led up to the shooting...
Very Cory Christmas: An 18-year tradition in a Chandler neighborhood
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits Matt FritzMiller's home at 1641 W Manor St, Chandler. He's been decorating his home for 18 years with more than 20,000 lights.
What is dog flu, and what pet owners should be on the lookout for this winter
PHOENIX - While many people are currently suffering from the flu, humanity's four-legged friends are also being hit hard. Here's what you should know about Canine Influenza, also known as "Dog Flu." What is it?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canine Influenza is a contagious respiratory...
