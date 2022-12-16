Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 12.20.22
We’ve got a big show tonight, a BIG BAD show tonight! Yes back for another jam packed episode of AEW Dark. This week we’ve got 11 matches on the slate, typically i’m not a fan of the longer episode of Dark but for once we have some star power! Tonight Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill and many more will bless us with their presence on AEW Dark. It’s sure to be a solid episode with those names involved so lets get right to it.
411mania.com
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Golden Title Surfaces With Guillermo (Video)
– As noted, rapper Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Title is missing. In an update from WWE, the title turned up in the hands of Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, while Guillermo had the title and said he wasn’t giving it back to Snoop Dogg, it just as quickly vanished.
411mania.com
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the list below, per Fightful Select:. * Petey Williams produced Street Profits vs. Judgment Day. * Williams also produced Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley. * Kenny Dykstra produced The OC vs....
411mania.com
Rick Ross Set To Appear On AEW Dynamite
Rap legend Rick Ross is getting involved in the Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland drama, with an appearance set for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Ross will mediate the face-to-face between the feuding partners on Wednesday’s show. Khan wrote:
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Heading to Japan Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way to Japan ahead of her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. PWINsider reports that Banks is currently headed to Japan and will arrive tomorrow, where she is expected to be for the next couple weeks before the January 4th event. As has been...
411mania.com
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock
WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 12.20.22: Champions Series Semfinals, More
The Champions Series continued on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Champions Series Semifinal Match: Jax Dane and Trevor Murdoch fought to a draw for two points to each team.
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Describes The Changes In Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Speaking recently on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan shared some details on how her relationship with Ronda Rousey has shifted over time (via Wrestling Inc). She described her interactions with Rousey both before and after their feud. You can read a few highlights from Morgan and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Possible Lineup for WWE Royal Rumble
– According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Edge is expected to renew his rivalry with Finn Balor at next month’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to the report, they will face each other in a gimmick match that’s believed to be Hell in a Cell. Another rumored match...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion after last week (and a lot of headlines now that Mandy Rose has left). That’s been discussed frontward and backward, but this week we’ll assumedly see how they handle it on camera as Mandy’s Toxic Attraction sisters in Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne compete for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Plus the New Day defend their Tag Titles against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Nikkita Lyons takes on Zoey Stark in a grudge match, Elektra López and Indi Hartwell do battle and more. Should be an interesting show, all in all.
411mania.com
WWE News: Cody Rhodes DVD On The Way, Brock Lesnar & Ronda Rousey UFC Videos Released
– Cody Rhodes is the subject of a new WWE DVD releasing next year. WWE Home Video UK announced that American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes will release on February 20th and will feature matches from Rhodes’ WWE career including his 2007 debut and his return match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38:
Comments / 0