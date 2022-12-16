Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Faces Akira Tozawa On Raw, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Beat The Usos
– Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
Tony Schiavone Thinks Mandy Rose Could Leave Wrestling Behind If She Wants
As previously reported, Mandy Rose has been at no shortage of income from her FanTime subscription site after her release from WWE, and the industry has been at no shortage of opinions on the situation. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone is one of the latest to offer his perspective on Rose’s situation and commented on the earnings reports from TMZ on his What Happened When podcast. You can read a few highlights from Schiavone (via Wrestling Inc) and watch the full episode below.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
AEW News: Stars Missing Next Two Weeks of Dynamite, Jade Cargill Builds Her Dream Stable of Female Athletes
– Several AEW stars will be missing the next couple of weeks of AEW Dynamite due to commitments elsewhere. As PWInsider notes, Sammy Guevara, FTR and Tay Conti will not be on next week’s episode (December 28th), as they will be competing for AAA in Acapulco that night. In...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Golden Title Surfaces With Guillermo (Video)
– As noted, rapper Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Title is missing. In an update from WWE, the title turned up in the hands of Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, while Guillermo had the title and said he wasn’t giving it back to Snoop Dogg, it just as quickly vanished.
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 94) Review 12.19.22
Hey there people, welcome back to the land of Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Athena, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Emi Sakura, and a main event of Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli taking on the Workhorsemen of JD Drake and Anthony Henry. It looks to be a little squash heavy just on paper, but we’ll see how it plays out. Paul Wight and Matt Menard are on commentary.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Liv Morgan Describes The Changes In Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Speaking recently on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan shared some details on how her relationship with Ronda Rousey has shifted over time (via Wrestling Inc). She described her interactions with Rousey both before and after their feud. You can read a few highlights from Morgan and listen to the complete episode below.
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Kenny Omega is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:. * Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. * Jade Cargill vs....
WWE News: Cody Rhodes DVD On The Way, Brock Lesnar & Ronda Rousey UFC Videos Released
– Cody Rhodes is the subject of a new WWE DVD releasing next year. WWE Home Video UK announced that American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes will release on February 20th and will feature matches from Rhodes’ WWE career including his 2007 debut and his return match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38:
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal
In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
Jungle Boy Recalls Tag Team Title Ladder Match With The Young Bucks
– In a post on his Twitter account, AEW star Jungle Boy recalled the Ladder Match against The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Road Rager 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in June. Jungle Boy wrote, “This match was overshadowed by what happened immediately after, but it was one of my favorites. Feels like a whole different world now.”
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
Backstage Notes on WWE Return of Bronson Reed
– As noted, Bronson Reed made his return to WWE last night on Raw, allying with The Miz and helping him beat Dexter Lumis. Fightful Select has more backstage details on Reed’s return to WWE. Fightful notes that Reed has been signed to a new WWE contract. Recently, Bronson...
AEW Road to Holiday Bash Previews Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida, More
AEW holds its Holiday Bash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage this week, and the latest “Road To” video previews both shows. You can see the video below, which spotlights the latest match between The Elite and Death Triangle in their Best of Seven series, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida, and more:
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
