With Christmas less than a week away, we want to take this opportunity to make some special wishes for gifts for Preston County. For County Commissioner Dave Price, who will retire at the end of December after 20 years in the county hot seat, and others on Terra Alta Council and in the driver’s seat of fire trucks and ambulances, we wish a healthy, happy and well-earned retirement. But we will be extremely surprised if Dave doesn’t continue to serve the public in some way or pop up on air at a local radio station.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO