Bridgeport, WV

Brian Wickline

JANE LEW, WV
Stanley Andrew Lewis

WESTON — Stanley Andrew Lewis, 73, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Weston on June 21st , 1949: son of the late Erban J. Lewis and Eula Mae (Queen) Lewis and stepmother: Charlotte Lewis of Alum Fork, WV. On December 28, 1990, he married Pamela Lynn (Butler) Lewis, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVU Extension to host educational dinner meeting in Jane Lew, West Virginia

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jane Lew Park Community Building Jan. 10. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with the program to begin at 7:15 p.m. There will be a $5/person charge, and those wishing to attend must make a reservation by Jan. 4. Register by calling the Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
JANE LEW, WV
City of Grafton, West Virginia sets holiday refuse collection schedule

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the upcoming holidays, normal routines will be altered, and much is the same for the City of Grafton trash pickup schedule. Because Grafton City Hall and its offices will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, the city has altered its regularly scheduled pickup days.
GRAFTON, WV
West Virginia DOT: Expect delays on Jerry Dove Drive Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Motorists traveling in the area of Bridgeport's North Central West Virginia Airport on Wednesday are advised of possible delays, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Delays can be expected on W.Va. Route 279 at Jerry Drove Drive near the entrance to the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
It's Christmas in Kingwood celebrated Saturday

KINGWOOD — Despite the cold Saturday evening, the streets were lined with people eagerly awaiting the Kingwood Christmas Parade to begin. Children, waiting to see the float carrying Santa, grabbed candy thrown into the street from some of the floats and vehicles as they passed by. More than 50 units were signed up for the parade.
KINGWOOD, WV
Our Christmas wishes for Preston County

With Christmas less than a week away, we want to take this opportunity to make some special wishes for gifts for Preston County. For County Commissioner Dave Price, who will retire at the end of December after 20 years in the county hot seat, and others on Terra Alta Council and in the driver’s seat of fire trucks and ambulances, we wish a healthy, happy and well-earned retirement. But we will be extremely surprised if Dave doesn’t continue to serve the public in some way or pop up on air at a local radio station.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
TLPGC to expand play into winter

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tygart Lake Public Golf Course (TLPGC) has seen an abundant amount of success and growth under the management of Grafton local Todd Williams, and that growth will continue this winter with increased services. While the outdoor course might not be accessible during the winter...
GRAFTON, WV
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has released the Fall 2022 president’s list and the dean’s list, recognizing high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.
Christmas party held for children in county's care

KINGWOOD — A Christmas party held Friday at the Kingwood Community Building brought an early Christmas to 110 local children, as well as a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Attorney Kristen Antolini, a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children, said a few years ago that...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVU's Casey Legg piles up league, national academic honors

West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg, who earlier was honored by the Big 12 Conference for his 4.0 GPA and a spot on the league's 2022 Fall All-Academic team, has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. In the classroom,...

