Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Brian Wickline
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jan…
WVNews
Section of W.Va. 20 in Upshur County, West Virginia, to be closed for 'indefinite amount of time'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — W.Va. 20 South at Hinkleville will be closed for an indefinite amount of time due to a traffic accident, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. involving a logging truck and multiple vehicles, leaving power...
WVNews
Stanley Andrew Lewis
WESTON — Stanley Andrew Lewis, 73, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Weston on June 21st , 1949: son of the late Erban J. Lewis and Eula Mae (Queen) Lewis and stepmother: Charlotte Lewis of Alum Fork, WV. On December 28, 1990, he married Pamela Lynn (Butler) Lewis, who survives.
WVNews
WVU Extension to host educational dinner meeting in Jane Lew, West Virginia
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Extension will host an educational dinner meeting at the Jane Lew Park Community Building Jan. 10. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with the program to begin at 7:15 p.m. There will be a $5/person charge, and those wishing to attend must make a reservation by Jan. 4. Register by calling the Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, teen pleads to 3 felonies in return for dismissal of multiple other counts
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An 18-year-old Clarksburg man pleaded guilty to three felonies on Tuesday in return for the state dismissing five cases that could have sent him to prison for a total of 13-120 years. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell accepted the pleas from Patrick William...
WVNews
City of Grafton, West Virginia sets holiday refuse collection schedule
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the upcoming holidays, normal routines will be altered, and much is the same for the City of Grafton trash pickup schedule. Because Grafton City Hall and its offices will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, the city has altered its regularly scheduled pickup days.
WVNews
West Virginia DOT: Expect delays on Jerry Dove Drive Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Motorists traveling in the area of Bridgeport's North Central West Virginia Airport on Wednesday are advised of possible delays, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Delays can be expected on W.Va. Route 279 at Jerry Drove Drive near the entrance to the...
WVNews
Delays on Goshen Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, to continue over next three weeks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Periodic extended delays on County Route 77, Goshen Road, will continue from 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. this holiday weekend and into 2023. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, canopy cutting will continue Dec. 16 through Jan. 13. A single lane will be open at all times, but extended delays are expected.
WVNews
Gov. Justice names Monongalia County prosecutor to bench
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve as a judge for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court. Justice made the announcement during his Tuesday press briefing.
WVNews
It's Christmas in Kingwood celebrated Saturday
KINGWOOD — Despite the cold Saturday evening, the streets were lined with people eagerly awaiting the Kingwood Christmas Parade to begin. Children, waiting to see the float carrying Santa, grabbed candy thrown into the street from some of the floats and vehicles as they passed by. More than 50 units were signed up for the parade.
WVNews
Our Christmas wishes for Preston County
With Christmas less than a week away, we want to take this opportunity to make some special wishes for gifts for Preston County. For County Commissioner Dave Price, who will retire at the end of December after 20 years in the county hot seat, and others on Terra Alta Council and in the driver’s seat of fire trucks and ambulances, we wish a healthy, happy and well-earned retirement. But we will be extremely surprised if Dave doesn’t continue to serve the public in some way or pop up on air at a local radio station.
WVNews
TLPGC to expand play into winter
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tygart Lake Public Golf Course (TLPGC) has seen an abundant amount of success and growth under the management of Grafton local Todd Williams, and that growth will continue this winter with increased services. While the outdoor course might not be accessible during the winter...
WVNews
West Virginia University scholarship gift aims to boost diversity among West Virginia nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University School of Nursing students will benefit from an alumna’s scholarship gift to help boost diversity within the Mountain State’s nursing workforce. Diana J. Mason, PhD, RN, FAAN, of Denver and New York, established the namesake scholarship to aid aspiring...
WVNews
ATC
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has released the Fall 2022 president’s list and the dean’s list, recognizing high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.
WVNews
Over 700 veterans' personal info exposed in data breach at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A total of 736 veterans’ personal information was exposed during a privacy breach at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center from at least about two months ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported Tuesday. A news release from the agency indicates the Medical...
WVNews
Christmas party held for children in county's care
KINGWOOD — A Christmas party held Friday at the Kingwood Community Building brought an early Christmas to 110 local children, as well as a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Attorney Kristen Antolini, a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children, said a few years ago that...
WVNews
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
WVNews
County commission discusses space, personnel needs to add a judge
KINGWOOD — It’s probably when, not if, Preston County will get a second circuit judge, and the county needs to be prepared with space and staffing, a commissioner said last week. Preston Circuit Judge Steve Shaffer has asked the state Supreme Court to add a circuit judge, based...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 12/18/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins details the issues his team had in defending the ball screen against Buffalo, but excellent play in other areas helped keep his mood up after the Mountaineers' 96-78 win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
WVU's Casey Legg piles up league, national academic honors
West Virginia University redshirt junior kicker Casey Legg, who earlier was honored by the Big 12 Conference for his 4.0 GPA and a spot on the league's 2022 Fall All-Academic team, has been named to the Academic All-America Second Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. In the classroom,...
Comments / 0