WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Central KY Pizzeria files federal lawsuit against the Federal Reserve System for high debit-card fees
They claim that “behind-the-scenes fees” – which they allege generate billions of dollars for banks that issue debit cards – lead to higher costs for retailers and higher prices for consumers.
WVNews
Appeals court invalidates federal license for Conowingo Dam
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court invalidated a federal license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland on Tuesday, sending it back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for further proceedings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with environmental groups that FERC exceeded...
FBI reports explosive rise in 'financial sextorsion' schemes targeting children
The FBI is sounding the alarm on what they call an explosion in extortion schemes targeting children.
