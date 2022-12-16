ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What led to Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, and what's next?

By Caroline Vandergriff
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Before deliberations began in Aaron Dean's trial, the jury sat through five days of testimony and evidence. Legal experts say there were some surprising moments that could have impacted the outcome.

"I think everyone expected the trial to last a little longer," said Lisa Herrick, an attorney with Fort Worth firm Varghese Summersett.

It took longer to select the jury than for prosecutors to present the main part of their case.

The state initially brought 10 witnesses to the stand, detailing the moments that led up to Atatiana Jefferson's death and the devastation it caused.

After about two and half days of testimony, the state rested their case.

The jury and the attorneys then got an unexpected four-day break, before the defense chose to put Dean on the stand.

"They had so much time to think about it and so much time to plan, the curious decision was also to have him testify first and kind of lead with him," Herrick said. "I don't know if they feel good about that decision or not, but it's an unusual one."

Dean told the jurors he saw a gun pointed at him through the window and fired that fatal shot in self-defense, but the state hammered him on the mistakes he made during his response that night.

Dean repeatedly admitted to "bad police work."

"I don't think he came across well," said Herrick. "I don't think he brought any sympathy towards himself or added any explanation that we didn't already get from other witnesses."

The defense also had a forensic video analyst and a use-of-force expert testify before resting their case.

The jury deliberated for about 14 hours before convicting Dean of the lesser charge, manslaughter.

When asked what was missing from the state's case since they weren't able to convince the jury of murder, Herrick said, "It's a hard question because the entire incident was so short, that there aren't a lot of witnesses. There wasn't a lot of evidence. So for us to expect more from the prosecutors, I don't know what that would have been."

Regardless of the sentence Dean ends up receiving, Herrick says his defense team will likely file an appeal for a new trial.

"In a case like this, the defendant almost always files an appeal," she said. "Maybe there are things they tried to present as evidence, rulings the judge made they disagreed with."

The appeals process can be a lengthy one, according to Herrick.

CBS DFW

Jury to continue deliberating Aaron Dean sentencing on Tuesday

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury that will decide the punishment for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean has retired for the night without reaching a decision after a full day of deliberating.Dean could get a sentence ranging from probation to 20 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson during a police call to her home.Monday, the jury met for seven hours and will spend the night sequestered in a Fort Worth hotel. Legal experts we spoke with warn not to read too much into this. It took about 14 hours for a verdict so sentencing they believe will take time.  But,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Community, family of Atatiana Jefferson react to Aaron Dean sentencing

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.With gag orders lifted, family members of Jefferson are speaking out about the outcome of the trial."Atatiana Jefferson….was a bright light," Jefferson's cousin, Cerese Fortson said during victim impact statements. "See, Aaron Dean, what you thought when you shot our baby through her heart, was that you were going to put her light out. I am here to tell you that Atatiana is that light that...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing

A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

No verdict yet in Aaron Dean trial

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A verdict has not been reached in the Aaron Dean trial. After nearly eight hours of deliberations, the jury did not reach a verdict. The jury will be sequestered and resume deliberations on Thursday.Defense attorneys began presenting their case on Dec. 6, 2022 in Tarrant County's 396th District Court.Dean is accused of intentionally shooting and killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her home back in October 2019.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road

On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive

On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts

A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says

A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
