Kansas City, MO

KCI officer shot Friday morning at Kansas City Airport

By Kathy Quinn, Tia Johnson, Mike Coutee
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City International Airport officer was shot Friday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police received a call around 4:45 a.m. Friday on a shooting at N.W. Cookingham Drive and N. Bern Street when a KCI officer located a suspicious vehicle in an economy parking lot.

The officer attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled the scene and crashed with the officer’s vehicle a short distance away, police said.

Backup officers responded to help and took a male and a female suspect into custody.

‘Senseless violence’: Woman in ICU after rock thrown on I-435 in Kansas City

A KCPD spokesperson said as KCI officers were putting the suspects in a police car, a struggle broke out between one of the backup officers and the suspects. That’s when the officer was shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear at this time if the gun belonged to the suspects or the officer.

According to Aviation Department spokesman Joe McBride, this is the first time in 30 years a KCI officer has been shot.

The officer who was shot went to the hospital, and the officer involved in the crash also suffered minor injuries.

In a radio transmission between the ambulance crew transporting the injured officer to the hospital, the ambulance crew said their understanding was the gun was in the officer’s holster when it went off, and the bullet hit her in the leg.

The two suspects were uninjured and have been taken into custody. The Kansas City Police Department is now leading the investigation.

Belton police shoot, kill armed man Thursday night

“Airport police officers received a call for service in one of their long-term satellite parking lots of a suspicious vehicles,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, KCPD Spokesperson, said.

Investigators said it’s still unclear how the weapon came to be fired.

The Kansas City Aviation Department provides its own police services, covering the Kansas City International Airport and Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Last year the Kansas City Police Department stopped patrolling KCI due to staffing shortages.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

KOLR10 News

