Where to Watch: Browns and Ravens Clash in Week 15

Where you can find the week 15 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Week 15 football is here in full swing as the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play today. Now that college football season is nearly over, it's time for some NFL on Saturdays.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to get his second straight start, and second start overall against Cleveland. The Browns won't have to worry about the dangerous dual-threat ability that Lamar Jackson brings, but Huntley is still very capable of getting the job done.

This will be Deshaun Watson's home debut, as well as his first time seeing the Ravens in a Browns uniform. Saturday marks Watson's third start with Cleveland after his 11-game suspension.

The last time these teams met was in week 7 in Baltimore. The Ravens came away with a 23-20 win in a pretty good game.

Watch/Listen

TV: NFL Network

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

