PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
Staffing shortages impacting mental health resources for students across state
The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on an underserved area within schools across the country: mental health care. Now, Pennsylvania school districts and state government departments are working hand in hand to provide students the best options possible. Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty, said the need for mental health resources...
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
FLU NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.
Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov
The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.
Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 13th consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion
It’s time Pennsylvania residents and regulators demand these health risks be addressed. The post We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
Didn't get an Amber Alert? CBS 21 finds imperfections in Wireless Emergency Alert system
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is a valuable way officials can convey important alerts, severe weather events, Amber Alerts and other potentially life-threatening situations. However, it's a system that is riddled with imperfections. "When we deem there is a threat for a warning to...
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
Editorial: Why appoint a public information officer?
A public information officer seems like a good idea. The idea is a designated person is the spokesperson for a government entity or other agency. The name sounds like someone whose job is providing information, so it can be frustrating when the reality proves to be different. In 2019, the...
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
What Josh Shapiro’s Transition Team Says About How He’ll Govern, and Why Some Picks Are Raising Eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
New COVID-19 booster brings the U.S. one step closer to putting an end to COVID-19
On Oct. 11, 2022, the FDA approved the newest COVID-19 booster for children ages five and up. With the rise of influenza cases and new RSV cases, the importance of vaccines and boosters is at the forefront of health professionals’ concerns. Cabrini’s director of health services, Kimberly Perry-Malloy, R.N., checked recommendations from Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Disease Control, CDC, for advice on the new bivalent booster.
