Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO