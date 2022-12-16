Read full article on original website
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
wchstv.com
Hospital system stops offering cross-sex hormones to minors after lawmaker pushback
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Conservative legislators in South Carolina are celebrating a "big win for childhood innocence" after the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) confirmed it was no longer running a "transgender endocrine clinic" and has stopped providing minors with cross-sex hormone treatment. The National Desk (TND) spoke...
WIS-TV
New SC House Speaker sets economic development as his top priority next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina is wrapping up a record year for economic development. This year, the state secured more than $10 billion in capital investment from companies that will build or expand here and create more than 13,000 new jobs in the process.
WIS-TV
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole...
SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic detection K-9
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said they have a new tool to stop child predators.
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver's license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents.
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How
The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Most state parks to offer free electric vehicle charging
By the end of 2023, two-thirds of state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Tuesday. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane
South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.
proclaimerscv.com
$800 Tax Rebate Will be Given To The Residents In South Carolina This New Year
Residents in South Carolina are about to receive their $800 tax rebates this new year. The amount they will receive will be based on their 2021 tax returns. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will enjoy a financial start to the New Year, owing to a tax rebate of up to $800. The amount that beneficiaries will get from this payment will be determined by their 2021 tax liability, which is defined as the amount remaining after deducting credits from the income tax they owe.
South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary
South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar. The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
Paycheck Amounts Are Going Up for Most South Carolina Residents in 2023
Most South Carolina workers will be starting 2023 off on the right financial foot with a bump in their paychecks, as the state has announced adjustments to its withholding tax tables, partly due to...
orangeandbluepress.com
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
WYFF4.com
New process announced for United Methodist churches in South Carolina, leaders say
United Methodist churches in South Carolina are putting the power in the congregation's hands, according to South Carolina Conference Leaders of the United Methodist Churches. South Carolina Conference leaders have announced a new process for local churches. A local church can decide whether it will continue in ministry within The...
wpde.com
DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits to help prevent holiday spike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages South Carolinians to take advantage of the federal government’s continued efforts to provide free, COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to households across the country. The White House announced it was restarting its partnership...
Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday, local news outlets report, making up for the higher-than-projected cost of coal and natural gas that the Virginia-based utility […]
WCNC
'I was ticked off': Duke Energy clears hundreds of trees from man's property
A South Carolina man knew Duke Energy needed to clear five trees for a transmission line. They cleared hundreds without telling him.
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
Comments / 2