Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor. The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.
KEYC
“There’s room for everyone on the Nice List!” - Principal spreads holiday cheer
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school. Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.
KEYC
North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday evening the North Mankato City Council adopted their long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive Corridor. This document approves potential long term and short term improvements for the corridor. Including A-D-A improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already-approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Massive overhauls of Lookout, however, are not in the near future.
KEYC
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new deadline has been set for those wanting to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program grants. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year. The grant money from the program helps businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in...
KEYC
Dec. 19 marks the end of 12 years as mayor of North Mankato for Mark Dehen
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For over a decade, North Mankato has been led by Mark Dehen. Dehen has lived in the area since the 60s and has a family history of serving communities. He left and moved back in 1987 and has been serving the area since. “That whole...
KEYC
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Start out the New Year with a First Day Hike and a chance to view the beautiful winter landscape at Minneopa State Park! A Minneopa Area Naturalist will lead a guided hike on the campground side of Minneopa State Park. America’s State Parks First Day Hikes...
KEYC
Getting folksy: Meet Chris Bertrand
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31...
KEYC
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
KEYC
Christmas with the Mankato East Cougars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars Boys’ hockey team is celebrating Christmas at All Seasons Arena Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will be celebrating with the Mankato community and its hockey fans. The Cougars are hosting a special chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and...
KEYC
BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Mental health Center has been approved AND it is partnering with the VA community care provider. “Expanding opportunities and trying to reduce those barriers to care, especially something as significant and impactful as mental health,” said Michael Mclaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer.
KEYC
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
KEYC
Walk this way: Getting the right work boot!
Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.
KEYC
Final Dakota 38+2 Prayer Ride prompted by spiritual leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dark historical moment is being remembered as a group of horses and riders are making their way through the snow. The trek from South Dakota to Minnesota is over 300 miles. The Dakota 38 + 2 ride continues in its 17th year....
KEYC
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame. They were presented the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference. The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies...
KEYC
Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.
KEYC
Travel impacts expected as winter storm brings snow, strong winds, harsh temperatures
The next winter storm will bring in snow, heavy at times, strong winds, and harsh temperatures to the area which will lead to travel impacts ahead of the holiday weekend. A winter storm watch and wind chill watch have been issued for this week ahead of the arrival of the next winter storm. The winter storm watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning due to accumulating snow, and possible blizzard like conditions at times. The winter storm watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning while a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night and remain in effect until Friday morning. Wind chills are projected to hover around -40 degrees and colder Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday into Saturday due to strong winds in the area.
KEYC
Keeping dogs safe outside during Winter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Winter’s frigid temperatures upon us, we still need to care for our furry-four legged friends. Dogs have different cold sensitivity depending on their breed. Just because they have fur does not mean they’re well-suited for the cold. Lynn Davey of Key City Kennel...
KEYC
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office receives an award for charitable work
Could have been a Contender: the esports game is on!. Kelsey and Lisa found a new spot that hopes to serve as a local hub for e-sports lovers across the region: Contender E-Sports in Mankato. Stand & deliver: gift-shopping for that favorite teacher. Updated: 12 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa...
KEYC
West defeats St. Peter 84-70
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys basketball team moves to .500 after a 84-70 win against St. Peter. The Scarlets next game is at Faribault Tuesday starting 7:30 p.m.
KEYC
Loyola wins 72-62 over St. Clair in OT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team stays undefeated with a 72-62 overtime win against St. Clair. The Crusaders are back in action at Alden-Conger Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0