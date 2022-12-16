(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO