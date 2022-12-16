Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
klin.com
Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To This Week’s Blizzard
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation Friday for affected counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following this week’s blizzard. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.
iheart.com
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
knopnews2.com
NDOT reports 19 deaths in November on Nebraska roadways
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. According to a press release from NDOT eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts. Twelve...
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch now in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has updated the time frame for a winter storm watch. The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The watch includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
PLANetizen
Federal Infrastructure Bill Accelerates Nebraska’s Plans for 600-Mile Expressway
Nebraska is already 30 years and $1.8 billion into a project to add a 600- mile expressway connecting every Nebraska community with more than 15,000 people. The four-lane, divided expressway would connect communities along 16 identified corridors. Eric Bamer reports in a paywalled article for the Omaha World-Herald that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials warn of wind chills as low as -50 for the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Extreme cold weather and dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -35 to -50 are forecast for Wednesday night to Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel conditions and dangerous wind chills may develop starting Wednesday night. In addition to the extreme cold, accumulating...
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
knopnews2.com
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in November. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, that’s four more fatalities than last year at this time. Eight of those killed were not wearing seat belts. One was a motorcyclist; three of the victims were pedestrians....
Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.
LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
KETV.com
'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather could be severe this week
NEBRASKA -- Weather experts are telling Nebraskans to prepare for a potentially brutal week of winter weather. Winter storm watches have been issued for dozens of counties in central and eastern Nebraska. Forecasters say as of now, it's too early to be talking about exact numbers, but officials with the...
