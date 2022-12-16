Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
After his third unsportsmanlike penalty this season, Seattle’s hulking receiver says officials don’t like how physical he is.
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Deion Sanders says many critics of Jackson State move were hurt
Deion Sanders talked to Shannon Sharpe about the backlash he received, and a conversation with Ashley Robinson. The post Deion Sanders says many critics of Jackson State move were hurt appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
QB Kyle Vantrease the common thread for Buffalo, Ga. Southern
Kyle Vantrease was the starting quarterback at Buffalo last season. This year, Vantrease starts at Georgia Southern against his former
