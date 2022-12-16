Read full article on original website
Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman
UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder
Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Cubs aren’t close to done after signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on two more signings just a day after inking their new star shortstop, former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson is the free agent prize that was promised. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office finally put their money where their mouth is. Cubs...
6 Outfielders the Yankees Could Trade For
New York could trade for one of these six outfielders this offseason in order to fill their vacancy in left field
Padres, Max Schrock Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent infielder Max Schrock, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The Icon client received an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Shrock, 28, has spent parts of three seasons in the Majors, batting a combined .236/.292/.359 with four homers, seven doubles,...
Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format
The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
Padres sign catcher Pedro Severino to split contract
The Padres are in agreement on a split contract with catcher Pedro Severino, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal will pay him $1.95M if he’s in the majors and contains an additional $550K in performance bonuses, according to Murray. Severino, 29, has appeared in the majors in each...
Chicago White Sox Have Already Significantly Improved Defensively from 2022
The Chicago White Sox made a significant defensive upgrade adding Andrew Benintendi last week. Benintendi will make the White Sox a better defensive club, as Andrew Vaughn moves back to his natural position at first base, in the wake of the Jose Abreu departure.
Pirates designate Diego Castillo for assignment
The Pirates have designated infielder Diego Castillo for assignment, per their transactions tracker at MLB.com. The move opens a roster spot for catcher Austin Hedges, whose signing became official today. Castillo, 25, was one of two players traded from the Yankees to the Pirates as part of the July 2021...
Steve Cohen discusses Mets’ pursuit of Carlos Correa: 'We got there late'
Just before Carlos Correa signed his 13-year, $350MM deal with the Giants, the Mets made an attempt to try to land the star shortstop. Mets owner Steve Cohen shed more light on that pursuit in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, as Cohen said that he contacted Correa’s agent Scott Boras an offer of roughly $300MM. By that point, however, the Giants and Correa’s camp were already deep enough into negotiations that Boras and company didn’t want to turn back.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again
Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
Yasmani Grandal opens up about nightmare 2022 season
If you’re wondering what happened to Yasmani Grandal last season — why he was a fraction of his former self in what was a grueling year both offensively and defensively — the White Sox' catcher has been asking himself those same questions for months. If Grandal is...
The Marlins are in a tight spot in loaded NL East
This baseball offseason has been quite busy so far, with a good deal of the action involving the National League East. The Braves, who have won the last five division titles, landed Sean Murphy in a three-team, nine-player blockbuster. The Mets, who won 101 games this past year, reloaded by re-signing Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz as well as signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and David Robertson. The Phillies, who just rode a wild-card berth to the World Series, signed Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm.
Phillies extend GM Sam Fuld
The Phillies announced Monday that they’ve extended the contract of general manager Sam Fuld through the 2025 season. Assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia also received extensions through the 2025 season. Philadelphia, fresh off a World Series appearance, also recently extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski through the 2027 season.
