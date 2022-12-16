Read full article on original website
WDTV
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
Vehicle crashes into Clarksburg porch
A single vehicle has crashed into a porch on Milford Street in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
WTRF
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTOV 9
BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
WTOV 9
Long time coming: I-70 clear of barrels between Bridgeport and tunnels
The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Bridgeport and the tunnel are soon-to-be barrel free. It was Monday when the West Virginia Division of Highways said lane restrictions were lifted and the road was fully re-opened to eastbound traffic. And on Tuesday, despite little cooperation from freezing temperatures,...
WTOV 9
Belmont County's Shop with a Deputy a success
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office invited county residents to shop, eat, and establish new friendships at its Shop with a Deputy event Saturday morning. The group paired with the St. Clairsville Walmart where kids and their parents started their day with breakfast at Eat‘n...
WDTV
Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department said they have received multiple reports of a scam caller impersonating officers. According to the MPD, the scam caller spoofed the department’s phone number and is trying to trick citizens out of money. Authorities said the phone calls are completely unwarranted,...
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
WTOV 9
'Cops and Kids Program' returns to Ohio County
Ohio County, WV — The Cops and Kids Program has returned to Ohio County this year granting close to 200 kids Christmas wishes." "The officers take every child out and they get to have a lot of fun, and pick toys,” Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said. “We will spend a minimum, $100 a child, sometimes more just depending, but they get to go out and have a lot of fun."
WTOV 9
Services marking Hanukkah taking place throughout valley
WHEELING, W.Va. — The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, and the area Jewish community is taking the opportunity to come together this year to celebrate its religion and history. "It's a story about the fight against oppression and tyranny and the fight for freedom,” Rabbi Joshua Lief, of...
WTOV 9
Toronto Police Department on patrol, handing out hams during traffic stops
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With Christmas Days away, the Toronto Police Department decided to use its sirens to spread some cheer. On Monday, they pulled drivers not to give them a citation, but a ham instead. "I didn't know what I did," said driver Carla Roth, who was among...
WTOV 9
Crash slows traffic on Ohio 7 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday to a two-vehicle crash heading northbound on Ohio 7 near the New Alexandria/Smithfield exit. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage. Traffic was slowed to one lane. No word on injuries.
Metro News
Major utility work completed, opening door for new Morgantown manufacturing facility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board, Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. To prepare...
WTRF
11-year-old cancer survivor sworn in as honorary member of Wheeling Police Department
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During Lt. Josh Sanders graduation from the National FBI Academy he had the privilege of honoring 11-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland, Texas. DJ was sworn in as an honorary member of the Wheeling Police Department and 52 other agencies during a special...
WTOV 9
Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley making sure seniors are fed no matter the weather
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Some senior citizens can't leave their home, and when severe winter weather approaches -- like that in forecast this week -- food boxes are helpful. Family Service-Upper Ohio Valley is stocking its one-day boxes for emergency days of power outages, freezing temps and more. "If...
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
WTOV 9
Those involved in Bethlehem Apostolic Temple giveaway happy to help
WHEELING, W.Va. — The North Wheeling Community Dream Center was where the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple made some people's dreams come true Saturday. For 32 years, the church and other local volunteers have come together to provide warm coats, food, children's toys, and other essentials for the holiday season. Books and bikes were also part of the giveaway.
WTOV 9
Steubenville Native Gives Back to Her Community with Toy Drive
Steubenville, Oh. — Christmas is the season of giving, which applies to numerous people, but especially to Beyond Kids LLC and other Steubenville natives. Beyond Kids LLC is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide everyday essentials to the community. Despite the founder's relocation to another city, she is...
