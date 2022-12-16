ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

WDTV

Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOV 9

BHJ head fears for future of hazard mitigation plan

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission has a lack of funds they claim the state owes for the hazard mitigation plan. But with the state not providing the match it owes, Executive Director Mike Paprocki is seeking funding from the Brooke and Hancock county commissions. "Whenever...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Long time coming: I-70 clear of barrels between Bridgeport and tunnels

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Bridgeport and the tunnel are soon-to-be barrel free. It was Monday when the West Virginia Division of Highways said lane restrictions were lifted and the road was fully re-opened to eastbound traffic. And on Tuesday, despite little cooperation from freezing temperatures,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County's Shop with a Deputy a success

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office invited county residents to shop, eat, and establish new friendships at its Shop with a Deputy event Saturday morning. The group paired with the St. Clairsville Walmart where kids and their parents started their day with breakfast at Eat‘n...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department said they have received multiple reports of a scam caller impersonating officers. According to the MPD, the scam caller spoofed the department’s phone number and is trying to trick citizens out of money. Authorities said the phone calls are completely unwarranted,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

'Cops and Kids Program' returns to Ohio County

Ohio County, WV — The Cops and Kids Program has returned to Ohio County this year granting close to 200 kids Christmas wishes." "The officers take every child out and they get to have a lot of fun, and pick toys,” Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said. “We will spend a minimum, $100 a child, sometimes more just depending, but they get to go out and have a lot of fun."
WTOV 9

Services marking Hanukkah taking place throughout valley

WHEELING, W.Va. — The eight-day celebration of Hanukkah began Sunday, and the area Jewish community is taking the opportunity to come together this year to celebrate its religion and history. "It's a story about the fight against oppression and tyranny and the fight for freedom,” Rabbi Joshua Lief, of...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Crash slows traffic on Ohio 7 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday to a two-vehicle crash heading northbound on Ohio 7 near the New Alexandria/Smithfield exit. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage. Traffic was slowed to one lane. No word on injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Those involved in Bethlehem Apostolic Temple giveaway happy to help

WHEELING, W.Va. — The North Wheeling Community Dream Center was where the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple made some people's dreams come true Saturday. For 32 years, the church and other local volunteers have come together to provide warm coats, food, children's toys, and other essentials for the holiday season. Books and bikes were also part of the giveaway.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville Native Gives Back to Her Community with Toy Drive

Steubenville, Oh. — Christmas is the season of giving, which applies to numerous people, but especially to Beyond Kids LLC and other Steubenville natives. Beyond Kids LLC is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide everyday essentials to the community. Despite the founder's relocation to another city, she is...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

