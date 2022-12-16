Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Navarre shooting; suspect arrested

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Comments / 0