SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO