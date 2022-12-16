ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kslsports.com

BYU Football OL Clark Barrington Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Offensive lineman Clark Barrington is the latest transfer portal entry from the BYU football program. The Athletic’s Max Olsen first reported the news. Barrington was always viewed as a player going through his final season at BYU in 2022. But the consensus view was that he was likely moving on to pursue an NFL career. Instead, he’s taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Three BYU Football Freshmen Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – A trio of true freshmen from the 2022 BYU football roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those three players are offensive lineman Talin Togiai and cornerbacks Korbyn Green and Nathaniel Gillis. All three players were part of BYU’s 2022 signing class, and each redshirted this season.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day

SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Where Does BYU Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Stand?

PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football recruiting class will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. That fact alone is a reason for excitement but also daunting. Because now, BYU has a set of teams they will be stacking their selves up against...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has received a transfer portal commitment from UNLV’s Aidan Robbins. Robbins ran for 1,011 yards during the 2022 season with the Rebels. He joins a BYU running back room that loses Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and potentially Jackson McChesney. Robbins began his college...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Second Half Comeback Helps Weber State Stun USU In Logan

LOGAN, Utah – Weber State overcame an 18-point deficit, holding the Aggies to 30 percent second half shooting in a 75-72 Wildcat victory. Utah State (9-1) hosted the Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, December 19. USU blew out Westminster 106-68 last week...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
247Sports

Latest on long-time Utah commit Mateaki Helu

A number of recruits have been on flip watch heading toward the finish line that is known as Signing Day. Utah commit Mateaki Helu, one of the top prospects in the Beehive State, took a late official visit to BYU and had already previously de-committed from the Utes, albeit briefly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Utah Utes

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team has won three consecutive rivalry matchups on the hardwood against the Utah Utes winning 75-66 in the Marriott Center. Let’s answer some questions about the win. Who was the MVP of BYU Basketball?. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Rudi Williams...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Climbs Up Latest AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball continues their climb up the AP Top 25 Poll landing at No. 12. The Utes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 and currently boast the top offense in the country. Utah is one of five ranked Pac-12 teams with Stanford coming in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Holds Off SMU To Win 2022 New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The BYU Cougars stopped the SMU Mustangs on a two-point attempt with eight seconds to go and captured a victory in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The Mustangs and Cougars played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, December 17. BYU beat SMU, 24-23.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"

I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
UTAH STATE

