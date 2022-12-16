Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Football OL Clark Barrington Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Offensive lineman Clark Barrington is the latest transfer portal entry from the BYU football program. The Athletic’s Max Olsen first reported the news. Barrington was always viewed as a player going through his final season at BYU in 2022. But the consensus view was that he was likely moving on to pursue an NFL career. Instead, he’s taking advantage of the extra year of college eligibility from the COVID-19 season in 2020.
kslsports.com
Three BYU Football Freshmen Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – A trio of true freshmen from the 2022 BYU football roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those three players are offensive lineman Talin Togiai and cornerbacks Korbyn Green and Nathaniel Gillis. All three players were part of BYU’s 2022 signing class, and each redshirted this season.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day
SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
kslsports.com
Where Does BYU Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Stand?
PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football recruiting class will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. That fact alone is a reason for excitement but also daunting. Because now, BYU has a set of teams they will be stacking their selves up against...
kslsports.com
BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has received a transfer portal commitment from UNLV’s Aidan Robbins. Robbins ran for 1,011 yards during the 2022 season with the Rebels. He joins a BYU running back room that loses Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and potentially Jackson McChesney. Robbins began his college...
kslsports.com
Second Half Comeback Helps Weber State Stun USU In Logan
LOGAN, Utah – Weber State overcame an 18-point deficit, holding the Aggies to 30 percent second half shooting in a 75-72 Wildcat victory. Utah State (9-1) hosted the Weber State Wildcats (5-7) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, December 19. USU blew out Westminster 106-68 last week...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
Latest on long-time Utah commit Mateaki Helu
A number of recruits have been on flip watch heading toward the finish line that is known as Signing Day. Utah commit Mateaki Helu, one of the top prospects in the Beehive State, took a late official visit to BYU and had already previously de-committed from the Utes, albeit briefly.
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 2
Notable quotes from several Utes in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Utah Utes
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team has won three consecutive rivalry matchups on the hardwood against the Utah Utes winning 75-66 in the Marriott Center. Let’s answer some questions about the win. Who was the MVP of BYU Basketball?. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Rudi Williams...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Climbs Up Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball continues their climb up the AP Top 25 Poll landing at No. 12. The Utes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 and currently boast the top offense in the country. Utah is one of five ranked Pac-12 teams with Stanford coming in...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Holds Off SMU To Win 2022 New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The BYU Cougars stopped the SMU Mustangs on a two-point attempt with eight seconds to go and captured a victory in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The Mustangs and Cougars played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, December 17. BYU beat SMU, 24-23.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
Utah family finally gives proper funeral to veteran who went missing in WWII
Until now, a Utah family didn’t know where their son, uncle, brother and cousin was for decades after he went missing during World War II.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
Comments / 0