Walters, OK

Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
Man jailed for allegedly shooting at the ground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at someone he said was chasing him. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:30 p.m., police were sent to an address on Tyler Street for a high priority gunshots call. The officers were told Marcos Skinner had fired […]
Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation. Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with […]
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Chattanooga Public Schools says the district is looking into an incident which apparently happened on Thursday, December 15. In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jerry Brown wrote the district was made aware of a situation which occurred in the boy’s locker room prior to the junior high basketball game at Cyril.
Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River

Updated at 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 19, 2022, with new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to […]
Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Dwayne Edelman, of Wichita, KS, was southbound on Interstate 35 when he left the roadway, rolled his truck an unknown amount of times, and was ejected approximately 27 feet from the vehicle.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 16, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
