Report of suspicious activity leads to burglary arrests
"The WFPD is proud of the caller for notifying us when they saw something suspicious happening in the neighborhood," WFPD officials said following the arrest of two for an early morning burglary.
Woman tells officer she’s putting a hit out on him
A woman arrested for trespassing at a residence she was barred from also faces a retaliation charge after an officer said she told him he was dead, and she was going to put a hit on him.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
3 children ages 3 and under found alone in apartment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after deputies say they found her three children ages 3 and younger alone in their apartment Sunday. Jasmica Hutchinson faces three counts of child endangerment and abandonment. Wichita County deputies were notified by a maintenance worker at Indian Falls Apartments on Barnett Road that while […]
Man jailed for allegedly shooting at the ground
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at someone he said was chasing him. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:30 p.m., police were sent to an address on Tyler Street for a high priority gunshots call. The officers were told Marcos Skinner had fired […]
Man pleads guilty in Burk home invasion
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man pleaded guilty in a home invasion case last April and gets probation. Conner Brewer was placed on 5 years probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight on December 16, 2022, for burglary with intent to commit another felony.Burkburnett police said he went to a couple’s home with […]
Theft suspect allegedly caught trying to sell loot back to victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The alleged suspect in a vehicle burglary got caught after she reportedly tried to sell the stolen item back to the victim. According to the arrest warrant, on Dec. 6, 2022, Wichita Falls Police responded to a vehicle burglary follow-up where the victim reported a $5,000 saxophone was stolen from his […]
Wichita Falls Police Searching for Info on Convenience Store Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help bringing a burglar to justice. An unknown suspect broke into the Lone Star Dollar Saver #7 located at 3602 Sheppard Access Road on Sunday, November 27th. While inside, the suspect took the cash register, a digital video recorder system, and some scratch-off tickets.
Warrant served by SWAT leads to fentanyl bust
The Wichita Falls Police SWAT Team and Organized Crime Unit officers served a narcotics search warrant on Borton Street and arrested a man with multiple warrants.
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Chattanooga Public Schools says the district is looking into an incident which apparently happened on Thursday, December 15. In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jerry Brown wrote the district was made aware of a situation which occurred in the boy’s locker room prior to the junior high basketball game at Cyril.
Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River
Updated at 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 19, 2022, with new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to […]
Federal Agents Arrest Duncan Mother In Death Of 3-Year-Old
Federal agents arrested a mother and her partner in connection with the death of her three-year-old child, according to Duncan Police. Investigators said Kaitlyn Downs is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts of child abuse. Downs' case is in the hands of the federal government due to Downs's...
Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
Murder suspect faces more shooting charges
Two additional charges have been filed on a man accused of homicide after a double shooting on Welch Street.
Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of Ardmore Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Dwayne Edelman, of Wichita, KS, was southbound on Interstate 35 when he left the roadway, rolled his truck an unknown amount of times, and was ejected approximately 27 feet from the vehicle.
Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders. CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency. According to...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in Wilson. Despite the time that’s passed, family is still actively searching for the truth and working to bring them home. ”[We’d been planning for months to search]...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 16, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
