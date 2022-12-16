ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Jeudy fined $36K for blowup with game official

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines.

Jeudy was angry that no flag was thrown on a play late in the second quarter that he felt should have drawn a defensive holding call. He ripped off his helmet and bumped into Sutter while hollering at him before retreating to the sideline.

Jeudy wasn’t flagged or ejected for his actions, but the officiating crew brought it up to Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said he didn’t see the bump but quickly addressed it with his receiver.

Jeudy went on to catch eight passes for 73 yards and three TDs.

Jeudy, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has nine career touchdown receptions, six of them this season. He caught two TD passes from Russell Wilson on Sunday and one from his backup, Brett Rypien, after Wilson left the game early in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Rypien will start Sunday when the Broncos (3-10) host the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) and their backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who has taken over from Kyler Murray, who tore his right ACL last week.

Jeudy spoke about his blowout after the game and earlier this week, saying he needs to keep his cool in such situations. As for a fine, he said, “I know they’re going to fine me. It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation. I’m just going to learn from it.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

