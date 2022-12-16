ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers-Rams Friday Injury Report: Doubs Could Have Limited Role

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWGr6_0jlTScJ600

Only David Bakhtiari didn’t practice due to injury for the Green Bay Packers on Friday, a few days ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are on track to have their primary quintet of receivers available for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rookie Romeo Doubs, who missed the last four games with an ankle injury sustained on the first snap at Detroit, was full participation on Friday for the second consecutive day. The Packers had veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and rookies Doubs and Christian Watson on the field for only the Chicago game in Week 2.

With Doubs sidelined, Watson has burst onto the scene with eight touchdowns the last four weeks.

“I’m looking forward to it, man,” Doubs said of playing with Watson. “Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity. I can’t wait to see it happen.”

Watson will be eased back into action, coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. Lazard has been productive for most of the season, Cobb has been an impact player in limited duty and Watkins’ blocking has been an asset.

“I think you’ve got to be realistic about it,” LaFleur said. “Here’s a guy that hasn't played football in a long time. I think he’s done a nice job out at practice, but, again, you’ve just got to be realistic and not put too much on his plate. And we’ve got a lot of guys that we feel good about, so I think you’re able to do that.”

Only left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice due to injury. After practice, Bakhtiari detailed the scary circumstances of his appendectomy . Left guard Elgton Jenkins practiced after getting Thursday off to rest his knee.

In Los Angeles, seven-time All-Pro Aaron Donald didn’t practice again. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Packers-Rams Friday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (ankle).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (hand), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), OLB Kingsley Enagbare (knee), S Rudy Ford (wrist), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb/rib), S Darnell Savage (foot).

Rams

DNP: DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), DB David Long (groin), QB John Wolford (neck).

Limited: C Brian Allen (knee), ILB Ernest Jones (wrist), OLB Terrell Lewis (back), DB Robert Rochell (wrist).

GREEN BAY, WI
