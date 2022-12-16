ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Baker Mayfield's Miracle Rams Debut? 'I Could Do It,' Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdGmJ_0jlTSMNa00

Always-confident Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained so when asked to share how difficult he felt the process would've been if he was in Baker Mayfield's shoes during his Los Angeles Rams debut.

There's little doubt that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has any limitations to what he can do on the football field.

The future Hall-of-Famer has proven he can do the impossible time and again, something the Los Angeles Rams will be hoping to minimize when they visit the Packers at freezing Lambeau Field on Monday night.

As they head to Green Bay, the Rams and newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield are riding high off the momentum from their 17-16 early-Christmas miracle over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield stepped in on less than two days notice and put together a game-winning drive for the ages on Thursday Night Football.

However, the always-confident Rodgers remained so when asked to share how difficult he felt the process would've been if he was in Mayfield's shoes.

"Well I mean I think I could do it for sure," Rodgers said. "But it'd be hard just cause of the terminology."

Still, Rodgers made sure to give Mayfield his props considering the fact the former No. 1 overall pick was still trying to learn the playbook and some of his teammates' names upon arriving in LA.

"I don't think he's been in an offense with this kind of family of terminology," Rodgers said of Mayfield. "For him to come in and figure some things out is pretty impressive ... especially in the fourth quarter like that to win a football game."

While the Rams will hope they don't receive a classic performance from Rodgers, the Packers will have some equal hope at putting a stop to any more holiday miracles from Mayfield and company in prime time.

The Rams (4-9) and Packers (5-8) kickoff at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

