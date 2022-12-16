A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey. Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.

4 HOURS AGO