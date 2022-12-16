ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Company Lands Spot on Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’

A Hudson Valley company's delicious treat is selling out thanks to Oprah Winfrey. Santa's not the only one who keeps a well-organized list this time of year. Every holiday season, Oprah announces her "Favorite Things." It's the celebrity's own list of her most beloved gift items. As always, many of the companies on Oprah's list are small businesses. And this year, one of them is right here in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy