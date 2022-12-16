Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
Former WWE Star Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match. “Truth be told, I wrongly considered...
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
Marc Mero Talks Why He Thinks WWE Never Got Behind Him
In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE/WCW star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, about his runs in WCW and WWE. Here are the highlights. The Johnny B. Badd character more than Wildman Marc Mero:. “I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the Johnny B Bad character so...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
WWE NXT Results 12/20/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week. We’re now live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Mike Chioda Shares Best and Worst Things About Being A WWE Referee
During the latest “Monday Mailbag” on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked about the best and worst thing about the job. “The best thing about being a referee is you’re third man in the ring,” he said. “You get to experience it firsthand and enjoy somebody’s incredible matches, like I have done myself in my career and other referees have done.”
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Becky Lynch In Action, Tag Team Match, Winner Takes All, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the Road to Royal Rumble continues. RAW will feature Becky Lynch’s first singles match since the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam as she faces Bayley. The show will be headlined by the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: The New Day’s First Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:
Chris Jericho Hints At Tagging With Kenny Omega For Upcoming AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently joined Winnipeg Sports Talk for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Ocho hyping up AEW’s debut in Winnipeg Canada this March, and what fans can expect for that show. It was here that Jericho hinted that he might potentially team up with his old rival, Kenny Omega, as both men are from Winnipeg. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Mike Bennett: “AEW’s Commitment To Wrestlers and Their Families Is Second To None”
AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”
Bronson Reed Warns the WWE Roster, Receives His Pay from The Miz, More from Monday’s RAW Return
Monday’s WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) return to the company to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton caught up with Miz and...
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Dakota Kai Wants To Renew Her Storyline With Shayna Baszler, Praises Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai is interested in facing off with Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler. The current women’s tag champion and DAMAGE CTRL member spoke about her desire to get into the ring with these two top women’s division stars during her recent interview with WWE Deutschland, where she specifically recalled her epic rivalry with Baszler back in her days with NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
