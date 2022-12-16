Read full article on original website
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
AXS to Air NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with Exclusive Coverage
NJPW’s big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will air on AXS TV. AXS announced today that they will air exclusive coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning on Thursday, January 12 at 10pm ET, after the weekly Impact Wrestling show goes off the air. AXS has acquired 45 new episodes of the weekly NJPW series, and the run will kick off with five weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage.
Paul London Looks Back On His Run With Lucha Underground: “That’s My Fondest Time In Wrestling”
Paul London speaks very highly of his time in Lucha Underground. The former WWE star and longtime industry veteran spoke about that run during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, which also saw London discuss his decision to sign with WWE back in 2003. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Roxanne Perez Receives Custom Title Plates, New Era Begins on WWE NXT
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has received her custom side plates. As seen below, WWE released footage of Perez receiving her custom title plates ahead of this week’s NXT. Perez ended the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose on last week’s NXT show. WWE touted how the...
MJF Feature In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer, MJF Comments
AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action. MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote,...
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new women’s division matchup for the January 7th Blood & Thunder event. Indie sensation Billie Starkz will be taking on Kayla Kassidy in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Real1 (nZo) Says He Would Brutalize MJF In A Promo Battle: “Don’t Ever Compare Apples To Oranges”
Real1 (aka nZo, aka Enzo Amore) is not impressed by AEW world champion MJF. In fact the current MLW star believes that he would “brutalize” the Salt of the Earth in a promo battle, claiming that his WWE experience and ability to connect with an audience as a babyface has already made his surpass MJF’s talents. He tells Busted Open Radio that his skills on the microphone are incomparable before taking a shot at MJF for getting easy heat as a heel. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.
Backstage Update on Edge’s WWE Status
WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly working on a contract that has limited dates. Edge has not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his Toronto homecoming on the April 22 RAW, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was booted from the faction back in June. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Edge has only appeared periodically since splitting from the group because he’s working under a deal with limited dates.
Watch: WWE Superstars Leave Christmas Gifts for Triple H In New Commercial
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is given a few gifts in a new CashApp commercial for the Christmas holiday. As seen in the video below, WWE and CashApp have released a new ad that sees Alpha Academy call on The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present. The Miz then tries to recruit Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley, to help pay for the gift.
Matt Hardy Confirms That Jeff Hardy Was Supposed To Win The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase At WrestleMania 24
Matt Hardy has confirmed that his brother Jeff was originally supposed to win the Money In The Bank briefcase back at WrestleMania 24. The Broken One discussed this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he also reveals why Jeff’s plans got scrapped, adding yet another disappointing chapter into his battle with drug addiction. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Chase Owens Teases AEW Appearance Ahead Of Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight AEW invades San Antonio Texas for a live broadcast of their weekly flagship program Dynamite, which will feature a slew of top matches like Jamie Hayter defending the women’s title against Hikaru Shida, and Match 5 of the Best-Of-Seven- series between The Elite and the Death Triangle. However,...
Damian Priest Is Hoping For A Judgement Day and Bloodline Showdown In WWE
WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently appeared on The Five Count to discuss a wide range of topics, including his hope that the Judgement Day faction eventually collides with the company’s top act, The Bloodline led by Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Road Dogg Talks Vince McMahon Not Pushing Popular WWE Tag Team
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about The duo of Rusev and Aiden English in WWE from 2017-2018. Dogg was asked the company saw the rising popularity of Rusev Day.
