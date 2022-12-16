WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly working on a contract that has limited dates. Edge has not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his Toronto homecoming on the April 22 RAW, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was booted from the faction back in June. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Edge has only appeared periodically since splitting from the group because he’s working under a deal with limited dates.

8 HOURS AGO