tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on the Unidentified Member of The Mogul Affiliates on AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross Staying with the Stable?, Ross Insults Keith Lee, More
A former professional baseball player has joined AEW stars to form The Mogul Affiliates faction, and it looks like rapper Rick Ross will be a regular mouthpiece for the group. As noted, Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Swerve Strickland attack Keith Lee, then form The Mogul Affiliates with Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified man sporting tattoos and braids, who has now been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Jeff Hardy’s Status
Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother Matt earlier this year in AEW, but unfortunately their reunion was cut short when Jeff was arrested for DUI and then suspended. During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Matt Hardy shared an update on his brother and he noted that the former WWE Champion is doing exactly what he needs to do.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Big Return For Tonight’s WWE RAW
According to reports, the former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, will soon return to WWE. The former NXT North American Champion has been linked to rumors that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wants to bring him back to the company, but according to Fightful Select, talent now believes he is on the way back, with one source speculating that he could return to WWE very soon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether He’ll Wrestle Another Match: “I’m Good, It Is Now Time To Watch The Next Generation Flourish”
Shawn Michaels doesn’t plan on returning to the ring. The Heartbreak Kid was asked during a recent interview on Culture State whether he has any interest in wrestling another match, with his last coming at the 2018 Crown Jewel special, where he teamed with Triple H to battle The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team grudge match. Unfortunately, that appears to be the last time we’ll see the former world champion and Hall of Famer in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Titus O’Neil Shouts Out WWE Stars For Doing Charity Work and Using Their Platform To Promote Change
Titus O’Neil is quite proud of the charity work done by WWE superstars. The former tag champion and Global Ambassador for WWE appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump to discuss the work done by his fellow comrades, giving special shout-out to Sami Zayn and Bayley for using their platforms for good. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Vince McMahon’s Planned WWE Comeback Is a Terrible Idea
If he goes through with it, there will surely be consequences.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
