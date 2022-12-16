Read full article on original website
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Herald and Tribune
Pet of the week
Meet Tornado, our pet of the week. Tornado is a medium-sized, male Labrador Retriever who has been neutered and is up-to-date on all his vaccinations. Tornado is available for adoption from the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. For more info, call (423) 926-8769.
Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
wjhl.com
Holiday Baking Live from Cakebuds Bakery
Amy takes us behind the scenes of Cakebuds Bakery in Johnson City for some holiday baking with a special friend. Timmy Norman of Cakebuds Bakery shows us how to do some reindeer cupcakes!. Angela Bowes, manager at Cakebuds Bakery shows us how to decorate sugar cookies for the holidays. Angela...
wjhl.com
Winter Fire Safety
(WJHL) Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department shares some important information on fire safety during these cold weather months. He shares statistics and tips on how to keep your family safe.
wjhl.com
Winter fun at Bristol Motor Speedway
(WJHL) Betsy Holleman with Speedway Children’s Charities tells us about family fun options at Bristol Motor Speedway including Speedway in Lights and their popular ice rink. For more information visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.
Johnson City Press
Downtown light displays are ‘Talk of the Town’ in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — If a trip downtown after dark isn’t on your holiday “to do” list, then it’s time to make a new list. Because downtown is the “talk of the town” in Kingsport this month. And rightfully so. As our friend and contributor...
Johnson City Press
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard
An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
FOX Carolina
Woman charged in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Asheville has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on June 3. Police said Joanna Guy was driving a 2013 Honda Civic on College Street when she tried to turn left onto Martin Luther King Junior Drive. While making the turn, Guy ended up hitting David Vanderhost, 63, who was trying to cross the intersection around 1:21 p.m. on June 3.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
The Tomahawk
Unusual goose spotted visiting region pond
I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
