Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega, Action Andretti, Title Eliminator, Parker Boudreaux and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Dark will feature Kenny Omega’s first match on the show since three matches taped in January 2020 during the Chris Jericho cruise. His last standard AEW Dark match was a win over Kip Sabian at the December 4, 2019 tapings. Omega also worked a six-man match on Elevation in April 2021. He will wrestle Hagane Shinno on tonight’s show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Becky Lynch In Action, Tag Team Match, Winner Takes All, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the Road to Royal Rumble continues. RAW will feature Becky Lynch’s first singles match since the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam as she faces Bayley. The show will be headlined by the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Tag Team Matchup Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will be taking on the Street Profits on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Priest took to Twitter to promote the matchup writing, “Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: The New Day’s First Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 12/20/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week. We’re now live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,877 tickets and there are 1,145 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match. “Truth be told, I wrongly considered...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Evil Uno Says More Game Modes Will Be Added To AEW: Fight Forever After Release, Hypes GM Mode
Evil Uno is very excited for fans to get their hands on the soon-to-be-released video game, AEW: Fight Forever. The Dark Order member spoke about the game during a recent interview with Fightful, where he teased multiple new game modes, discusses the huge roster of talent that players can use, and dives deep in on the General Manager mode, one he wishes more wrestling games would include. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bronson Reed Warns the WWE Roster, Receives His Pay from The Miz, More from Monday’s RAW Return
Monday’s WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) return to the company to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton caught up with Miz and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Hints At Tagging With Kenny Omega For Upcoming AEW Dynamite In Winnipeg
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently joined Winnipeg Sports Talk for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Ocho hyping up AEW’s debut in Winnipeg Canada this March, and what fans can expect for that show. It was here that Jericho hinted that he might potentially team up with his old rival, Kenny Omega, as both men are from Winnipeg. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Why The Dream Match Between Shawn Michaels and RVD Didn’t Work
Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam competed in a dream match as the main event of an episode of WWE Raw on November 25, 2002. In only his third match since making a comeback at that year’s SummerSlam, Michaels successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against RVD thanks to outside interference by Triple H, which caused the DQ.
Comments / 0