Bruce Prichard Talks Carlito Not Reaching His Potential In WWE
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. During it, the WWE official recalled Carlito seeking his release but talking him into staying and how he didn’t reach his potential in the company. “Well, we didn’t want to lose Carlito. I think that he...
Maven Is A Big Fan Of Shazza McKenzie, Thinks She’ll End Up In WWE, AEW, Or IMPACT
The Monte & The Pharaoh Show recently conducted an interview with former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven, who spoke on a number of different topics, most notably his thoughts on indie sensation Shazza McKenzie and how he is certain that McKenzie will be signed to a big company somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE NXT Segment Inspired By Infamous WCW Angle, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops” Who Kiss Up to Shawn Michaels
The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
Athena Reveals That IMPACT Made Her An Offer After WWE Release, How She Only Wanted To Sign With AEW
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess discussing her release from WWE, how IMPACT made her an offer to join their company, and how her family never understood her dream of being a wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.
Athena Recalls WWE Wanting Her To Lose Weight After Tryout, Says She Did It In A Very Unhealthy Way
AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess detailing her intense weight loss method to try and get into WWE after they told her to drop weight to have more of the “Diva look.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
Matt Hardy Confirms That Jeff Hardy Was Supposed To Win The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase At WrestleMania 24
Matt Hardy has confirmed that his brother Jeff was originally supposed to win the Money In The Bank briefcase back at WrestleMania 24. The Broken One discussed this topic during the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he also reveals why Jeff’s plans got scrapped, adding yet another disappointing chapter into his battle with drug addiction. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Shane Douglas: ‘My Christmas Wish Is For Ric Flair To Find Peace’
In a recent interview with WSI – Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former ECW/WWE/WCW star Shane Douglas talked about a wide range of topics including Ric Flair. Douglas and Flair had their issues over the years dating back to when Douglas and Flair were in WCW in the early 90s. In...
Backstage News on the Unidentified Member of The Mogul Affiliates on AEW Dynamite, Rick Ross Staying with the Stable?, Ross Insults Keith Lee, More
A former professional baseball player has joined AEW stars to form The Mogul Affiliates faction, and it looks like rapper Rick Ross will be a regular mouthpiece for the group. As noted, Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Swerve Strickland attack Keith Lee, then form The Mogul Affiliates with Parker Boudreaux and an unidentified man sporting tattoos and braids, who has now been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman.
Road Dogg Talks Vince McMahon Not Pushing Popular WWE Tag Team
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about The duo of Rusev and Aiden English in WWE from 2017-2018. Dogg was asked the company saw the rising popularity of Rusev Day.
Arn Anderson Talks MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
Deonna Purrazzo Talks Mickie James’ Last Rodeo Run, What It Would Mean If She Was The One Who Retired James
Deonna Purrazzo is aware of how vital to her career it would be if she were to retire the great Mickie James. The Virtuosa discussed this topic during her recent appearance on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, where the former two-time Knockouts champion opened up on how polarizing of a figure James can be in the locker room, and how her legacy is being defined by this Last Rodeo run. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 12/26/2022
The December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, before AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma. * Julia Hart defeated...
WARHORSE Isn’t A Fan Of Getting Labeled As A Comedy Wrestler, Says He Recently Put On A Career Best Performance Against Hiromu Takahashi
Indie sensation WARHORSE recently joined Straight Talk Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about his career, which included WARHORSE opening up about how he gets labeled as a comedy wrestler due to his personality, a label that he is not a big fan of. He later adds that he wrestled top NJPW talent Hiromu Takahashi in a match that has yet to be release, calling it some of his finest work. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Ethan Page Says The Latest Round Of Marvel Films “Lost Him”
Ethan Page is not a fan of the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The AEW star and member of The Firm discussed his lack of interest in the series during a recent interview with the Marvelists, where he does state that he enjoyed Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, but has not really felt anything for any of the other recently released films.
MJF Feature In New AEW Fight Forever Trailer, MJF Comments
AEW World Champion MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. As seen below, AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action. MJF tweeted the trailer and wrote,...
Brian Myers Opens Up On The Origins Of His Losing Streak Gimmick In WWE
Brian Myers spoke about a wide range of topics, including his infamous losing streak gimmick, during a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young. Here are the highlights:. How the losing streak was accidental:. “There was no pitch. So one day, I was on the road, and I kept...
