Kershaw County, SC

Related
abccolumbia.com

Richland County taking additional steps to evaluate ARPA funding applicants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County is taking additional steps to equitably distribute $16 million following an uptick in demand for a program that gives relief to businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic. County officials say they aim for all ARPA relief applications to receive the appropriate consideration. When the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alcorn Middle School students receive free hoodies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With temperatures dropping it’s important that every child has something warm to wear. Today members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club distributed free hooded sweat shirts to students at Alcorn Middle School. Members of the group say events like this make the holiday season brighter....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bahakel Entertainment presents Christmas at Dollywood TV Special

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Join Bahakel Entertainment hosts Anna Kooiman and Greg Rowles as they take you to one of our nation’s beloved theme parks during this one-hour original special!. Plus, correspondent Adam Wurtzel will show you some of the best events to go to while visiting Dollywood!. Christmas...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
RICHLAND, WA
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson’s 282nd Army Band invites public to holiday performance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 282nd Army Band invites you to their performance of “Holiday Reflections: Through the Eyes of a Soldier.”. There will be holiday favorites along with a few surprises. It takes place Thursday, December 22 at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Admission...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Kia and Hyundai car thefts on the rise, York County Sheriff's Office says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) released an alert concerning a recent wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in York County. According to YCSO, over the past couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically around the Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie areas. Over the last two weeks, thieves have targeted 12 of these cars, YCSO said.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WMBF

S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD “Shop with A Cop’ treats some Midlands kids to shopping spree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sometimes Santa wears a badge. Monday, 25 middle and high school aged children got the chance to ‘Shop-with-A-Cop’ at Walmart on Forest Drive. Richland County Deputies took kids, who take part in the Department’s Youth Services, on a holiday shopping spree. Deputies we...
COLUMBIA, SC

