Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Richland County taking additional steps to evaluate ARPA funding applicants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County is taking additional steps to equitably distribute $16 million following an uptick in demand for a program that gives relief to businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic. County officials say they aim for all ARPA relief applications to receive the appropriate consideration. When the...
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
WIS-TV
Fairfield Co. Council approves bonuses for county workers, which includes the outgoing council chair
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In one of its final votes, the outgoing Fairfield County Council approved one-time retention bonuses for the county’s employees and volunteer firefighters. That group of employees/volunteer firefighters includes outgoing County Council Chairman Moses Bell and at least two wives of council members. The vote was...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia City Hall and sanitation services closings for the holidays
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced city hall will be closed beginning December 23 at 12 p.m. The hall will remain closed Dec.26-27 for Christmas, and regular hours will begin again on Dec. 28. The building will be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of...
abccolumbia.com
Alcorn Middle School students receive free hoodies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With temperatures dropping it’s important that every child has something warm to wear. Today members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club distributed free hooded sweat shirts to students at Alcorn Middle School. Members of the group say events like this make the holiday season brighter....
ems1.com
Photos: S.C. EMS providers transport 8 people after deck collapses under them
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Eight people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a wooden deck gave out beneath them as they snapped family pictures. The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a home on the 100 block of Able Harmon Way, near Lake Murray, around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. First...
A new food pantry has arrived in Kershaw County
LUGOFF, S.C. — A new resource to help those food insecure in Kershaw county. A new food pantry is located at Unity United Methodist Church on Highway 12. The church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month. "We we're...
abccolumbia.com
Bahakel Entertainment presents Christmas at Dollywood TV Special
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Join Bahakel Entertainment hosts Anna Kooiman and Greg Rowles as they take you to one of our nation’s beloved theme parks during this one-hour original special!. Plus, correspondent Adam Wurtzel will show you some of the best events to go to while visiting Dollywood!. Christmas...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One Superintendent issues statement on death of 9 year-old student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon issued a statement today following the death of one of their students, 9 year-old Christopher Scott, III. As previously reported, authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
wfmynews2.com
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
wach.com
SCDPS announces Sober or Slammer enforcement ahead of holiday travel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely. The South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, State Transport Police Officers, and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson’s 282nd Army Band invites public to holiday performance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 282nd Army Band invites you to their performance of “Holiday Reflections: Through the Eyes of a Soldier.”. There will be holiday favorites along with a few surprises. It takes place Thursday, December 22 at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Admission...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington’s Home for the Holidays adoption special underway
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You can give a pet a forever home for the holidays!. The Lexington County Animal Services’ Home for the Holidays adoption special runs through December 22. Pets who have been at the shelter for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all...
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
Kia and Hyundai car thefts on the rise, York County Sheriff's Office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) released an alert concerning a recent wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts in York County. According to YCSO, over the past couple of weeks, thieves have been targeting Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically around the Fort Mill, Clover and Lake Wylie areas. Over the last two weeks, thieves have targeted 12 of these cars, YCSO said.
WMBF
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD “Shop with A Cop’ treats some Midlands kids to shopping spree
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sometimes Santa wears a badge. Monday, 25 middle and high school aged children got the chance to ‘Shop-with-A-Cop’ at Walmart on Forest Drive. Richland County Deputies took kids, who take part in the Department’s Youth Services, on a holiday shopping spree. Deputies we...
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
Comments / 0