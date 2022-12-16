Read full article on original website
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
SS Carlos Correa Contract On Hold Due To Medical IssueOnlyHomers
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Berkeley nonprofit offers new approach to help the unhoused get off the street
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, some cities are trying new approaches to help the unhoused get off the streets. One nonprofit is using a warehouse to offer shelter. Dorothy Day House is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving low-income and those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley. For the last 18 months, Robbi Montoya and […]
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SFist
Photos: Five Most Festive SF Fire Stations In the Holiday Decorating Contest
The block parties and judging contests in the SF Fire Department holiday decoration contest are scheduled for Wednesday, and these five SF Fire stations are decked out with gushers of yuletide razzle-dazzle that you won’t want to miss. The last two holiday seasons have harked and heralded back to...
Fire in Castro Valley home extinguished in under 30 minutes
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Castro Valley in under 30 minutes Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department. Firefighters responded to the fire just after 11 a.m., according to the tweet. The fire extended into the attic of the structure, which looked […]
Washington Examiner
Besieged by homeless, San Francisco businesses want their tax dollars back
San Francisco's La Cocina Marketplace, the city’s first women-led food hall, spends $300,000 a year on private security to protect the women owners, operators, and employees who work in the old post office's food stalls. But even that investment isn’t enough. By 3 p.m., needles, trash, and drug users...
sonomamag.com
The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Santa Rosa
It’s been over three years since we set out to find the best doughnuts around town, so we hit the ground running with big appetites to find Santa Rosa’s standouts. While visiting some of our favorite doughnut shops and cafes, we tasted a variety of sweets, from fritters to cronuts. And, of course, each doughnut received a rating which considered not only flavor but freshness and appearance, too.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
familyroadtripguru.com
FREE Things to Do in Bay Area
If you have been following my blog for a while you have probably figured out that I put a huge focus on making travel affordable to ALL families. This new article, “Free Things to Do in Bay Area”, is just the latest in the series of my blog posts about travel on a shoestring budget. Definitely check out Adventures Under $10 section on my blog on more super affordable and often FREE attractions and destinations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
7x7.com
18 Fun Things to Do During Christmas Week (12.19.22)
Ho-ho-holy moly, we cannot believe it’s Christmas. Spread some cheer by singing loud for all to hear at Elf in concert, take a ride with Santa on the Napa Valley Wine Train, spend Christmas Eve in the Fine Arts Museum galleries, BYOB to the Dorian's annual Cab & Slab dinner, take a self-guided tour of the Bay Area's larger-than-life gingerbread houses, and more.
Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
